Tupelo Community Theatre taking ‘Cicada’ to regional competition

TUPELO – It’s a small world indeed. Tupelo Community Theatre (TCT) Director Tom Booth of Wren remembers a classmate of his once saying she was babysitting the Dye boys in Amory. Years later, Booth is directing a play written by one of those boys. To that matter, that play written by Jerre Dye has already garnered the TCT state awards, and its cast will compete next month in a regional competition in Kentucky.

“Cicada,” a story of love, loss, longing and survival, premiered locally in late January, and a preview performance will be held Feb. 27 in Tupelo. The play mixes comedy with deeper emotions.

“The overall response has been great. Most people talked about the beautiful story is was and how they laughed one moment but shared in the emotion the next,” Booth said. “Jerre understands where he came from. The only two local references are to Pickle’s Funeral Parlor, as it’s called in the play, and a drowning in Mantachie.”

The play, set in 1974 rural Mississippi, follows the character Lily, who knows of great loves and losses; her teenage son, Ace, who is dealing with his own angst; their neighbors, LaNora and Preacher, who act as a good support system; Ace’s absentee father; and Lily’s mother, grandmother, great-aunt and big sister.

After living in Amory, Dye moved to Tupelo; Cleveland, Tennessee; and ultimately Chicago, where he now resides. Booth saw an original version of “Cicada” performed in Memphis a few years ago and was mesmerized.

“I didn’t even know Jerre wrote it. I feel in love with it. Two years ago, he read an improved stage reading, and we talked about if we could do it at TCT. It’s been a long process,” Booth said.

Booth is assisted by Tracie Conwill and Meredith Martin in directing.

“Cicada” has received several awards at the Mississippi Theatre Association Community Theatre Festival in Hattiesburg. It won the festival’s Warren McDaniel Best Production Award and will compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Kentucky in March. If it wins in Lexington, TCT will advance to nationals.

Tickets may be purchased at the TCT office for the Feb. 27 preview of the SETC cut version of the play. They are $20 for adults and $10 for students and because the play contains language that some patrons may find offensive, it is not recommended for children.

“I want to emphasize the language. It’s not language I heard my my house growing up but I heard it,” Booth said.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call the TCT office at 844-1935.