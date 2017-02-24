Amory, Hatley, Nettleton grab wins in jamboree

AMORY – Getting an early jump on the softball season, the Amory Lady Panthers hosted a jamboree in which they picked up a 9-0 win over Pine Grove and battled to a scoreless tie with Caledonia.

“The girls did really well. We had runners on base and tried to do a little bit of small ball,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They executed really well. Our runners are getting aggressive, moving up, seeing passed balls and not hesitating. Defense wise, I think we also did really well.”

In the first inning, Amory scored three runs, with Georgi Pickle, Brittany Edgeworth and Macie Mitchell all crossing the plate. They added six in the second with walks to Pickle, Ashley Simmons and Mitchell and hits by Madeline Dean and Jamison McComb.

Pitching was the story of the day for the Lady Panthers as Sydney Griffith and Cassidy Simmons combined for the shutout in the first game, and Ashley Simmons did the same in the second game against Caledonia.

“Ashley and Sydney are crucial for us, pitching wise, with the way they’re throwing and hitting their spots and locations,” Seger said. “If they can stay mentally focused in that zone like they were today, we can get out of some crucial situations. Cassidy is a freshman, and she came in and threw really well in the first game. We do a good job of utilizing everything we have, pitching and catching wise.”

Seger, in her first year at Amory, praised her two seniors, Dean and Simmons.

“With only two seniors, we’re young, but they’re doing a very good job,” she said. “They’re stepping up and playing multiple roles. I like to call them both utility players. Overall, it was a group effort, and I’m very proud because we got a lot of people in today.”

Nettleton opened the day with an 8-1 win over Hatley. Katie Grace Payne was solid in the circle.

The Lady Tigers then won a 6-2 game against Caledonia in which Kylie Leach and Danielle McCord split pitching duties.

“All three girls came in and threw strikes, and that’s what I’ve been stressing to them,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “We threw the ball well today. We went on a little bit of a two-man rotation last year, but I’m planning on using all three of them because there’s not much difference in the three, and it saves some arms down the stretch.”

The Lady Tigers got the bats going against Caledonia with two runs in the first inning off an RBI single by Lauren Hall to score Brianna Holland and a sacrifice fly by Leach.

In the second, Madison Dabbs hit an RBI single to right to plate Payne, who had led off with a hit. With two outs in the third, Hall and Leach had back-to-back hits, and McCord came up with the big knock, a triple to score them both. Payne followed her up with an RBI single.

“We hit the ball well in this game,” Kidd said. “In the first game, our bats were a little slow, but I thought we swung it well in this game. Again this year, we’re just stressing to get a ball that we can hang on and put a good swing on it.”

It’s a junior and senior laden lineup for Nettleton, who will also work basketball players Kameron Miller and Mycah Hall into the mix.

“When you have kids that you’ve been working with since seventh grade, it isn’t nearly as much coaching as it is watching them perform,” Kidd said.

Hatley split on the day, as the Lady Tigers picked up a 2-0 win over Pine Grove behind a solid pitching performance from Jules Rimmer.

In the true opening weekend of the season, Nettleton will host a classic that also has Amory and Smithville playing in, while Hamilton will host one in which Hatley will also play.