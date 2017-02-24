Baseball Panthers tie with Chargers in jamboree action

AMORY – The Amory Panthers got a taste of some tough competition already in the young baseball season.

Amory hosted Oxford for its jamboree on Saturday, tying 1-1 in the first game with a Charger team that has won back-to-back state championships.

“They came out being Oxford today. They have guys that are committed and who have signed Division I scholarships, and those guys showed up today,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “They’re always very good, and that’s why we play people like that, to make us better and to check and see where we’re at.”

Oxford took a 1-0 lead in the first, thanks to a Drew Bianco solo homer, but the pitching duo of Aubrey Gillentine and Ryan Morgan held them scoreless for the rest of the game. The Chargers threatened in the second, but stayed off the board after a baserunning blunder.

Gillentine and Morgan each went two innings with Gillentine striking out two and Morgan striking out five of the six batters he faced.

“Both of those guys really threw the ball well today,” Williams said. “That’s a very high potent offensive team, and they held them to one run. Jake Williams did well in the start of the second game, going two innings and not giving up a run. Both of those things were very good.”

The Panthers put two on in the first when Morgan reached on an error and Gillentine hit a long single to right center but were unable to score.

In the fourth, they tied the game at 1-1. Gillentine was hit by a pitch leading off and sacrificed over to second by Gunnar Hall. Jackson Williams came up with the big hit of the day, an RBI single up the middle to score Gillentine.

“I thought we did a good job of battling back, scratching back and getting things done so that we could end up in a tie. We’ll take it,” Williams said. “We have a lot to work on, a lot of little things to get fixed. We have to figure out what we’re going to do with different situations. One thing that was good was that several of them got to see pitches, see balls in a live situation, and it doesn’t count against us.”

The Panthers dropped Game 2. Amory, in addition to the other Monroe County teams, will open the season at the county tournament this weekend at Smithville.