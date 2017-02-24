Monroe County Board of Education approves 2017-2018 school calendar
AMORY – The Monroe County Board of Education approved the 2017-2018 school year calendar during its Feb. 14 meeting. The school year will begin July 31 with professional development, which will continue Aug. 1 and 2. Students will arrive back on campus Aug. 3 for the first day of class.
Thanksgiving holidays are scheduled for Nov. 20-24, and Christmas break will begin Dec. 18 with students returning to school on Jan. 2.
Spring break will be the week of March 12-16, and the last day for students will be May 18. Professional development days are scheduled for May 21 and 22.
Brian Wheeler of Mississippi Forestry Services updated the board on Section 16-15-18 seedling survival rates. This section was planted last year but because of drought, deer and possible earlier use of chemicals, seedling survival was below the desired rate. Wheeler told the board it would cost approximately $4,000 to replant and his thought is to wait on natural regeneration. He recommended not replanting.
In other business, the board approved:
* The resignations of Elaine Loftin, a Hamilton teacher retiring at the end of school, and Smithville teacher, Mary Ann Gideon.
* The recommendations of Brian Jernigan as deputy superintendent/curriculum director; Hamilton Principal Tim Dickerson; Hatley Principal Chris Kidd; Smithville Principal Chad O’Brian; Advanced Learning Center Principal Jeff Brooks; Steve Cantrell, vocational director; Ericka Barnes, Linda Worthey and Debbie Culver, Hatley substitutes; and Barbara Evans, cafeteria substitute.
* The Full Tummy Mission program of furnishing weekend meals to students. The 19 recipients recognized as needing them are students at Hatley Elementary School.
* Discontinuing the Smiles to Go dental program in the county schools.
The next school board meeting will be held March 7 because of the spring break schedule.
