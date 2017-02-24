Pro angler keynote speaker for Smithville Baptist Church’s wild game dinner

SMITHVILLE – Smithville Baptist Church’s men’s ministry team will serve a taste of the hunting seasons during its wild game dinner Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m.

“We’ll definitely have deer, quail and duck and hopefully some wild hog meat. We try to have it in February after deer season has ended,” said Scott Edwards, who is helping organize the event.

The meal will be followed at 7 p.m. by keynote speaker, FLW pro angler Mark Rose of West Memphis, Arkansas.

“If you go to his website, you can see he puts God first, family second and fishing third,” Edwards said. “He uses his platform as a pro fisherman to go to churches and spread God’s word.”

There will be a 5 p.m. V.I.P. session exclusively for college- and high school-age anglers.

To order free tickets, email your name, telephone number and number of tickets desired to sbc@traceroad.net. You will receive a downloadable .pdf of the tickets after the email confirmation.

People may also pick up tickets at the church office from 8 a.m. until noon through Friday. Tickets are for the meal only, and the program is open to everyone.