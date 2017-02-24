Teachers and parents of the year headline Amory School Board meeting

AMORY – The size of the event made it necessary to host it in larger quarters. The Feb. 13 meeting of the Amory School Board was held at the Learning Center, a spacious former grocery store given to the Amory School District by the Dalrymple Foundation.

Certificates of recognition were presented to school district staff, as well as public-spirited parents who contributed in extraordinary ways toward school events and mentoring students. Superintendent Ken Byars conferred the awards.

“Our teachers of the year are chosen by their peers,” he said.

Amory High School Principal Brian Jones was named administrator of the year for the district.

“He brings a distinguished career of service to his position, having previously served as assistant principal at the middle school and principal at East Amory Elementary before coming to Amory High,” Byars said.

Teachers of the year were Valerie Hathcock at West Amory Elementary School; Amanda Carruth at East Amory Elementary School; Nan Moon at Amory Middle School; Masha Laney at Amory High School; and Sara Beth Pearson at the Amory Career and Technical Center. Laney was also

honored at Amory School District Teacher of the Year.

The elementary school principals also presented a collection of fan letters written by students to the teachers to accompany their certificates.

The staff of each school also named a parent of the year. Those chosen were April Brewer, West Amory Elementary School; Kelly Coker, East Amory Elementary School; Nancy Hoang, Amory Middle School; and Christie Kirkpatrick, Amory High School. The only male honoree present turned out to be Tom Dickerson, parent of the year for the Amory Career and Technical Center.

Following the awards presentation, Byars announced a brief intermission.

“You are all welcome to stay if you would like,” Byars said. “It will just be a two-hour board meeting.”

He had no takers, however, as the honorees, family and friends quickly vacated the room chuckling.

Board president Marquette Rogers had been ratified for another term by the Amory Board of Aldermen at its last meeting. Vice president Jimmie Ann Ray and secretary Ivan Bryant were, in turn, ratified by the school board members to continue in their positions for another term.

The only policy item that was not continued in force was the Smiles to Go mobile dentistry contract. The board voted to opt out of the agreement for the 2017-2018 school year, citing terms of service that had brought on a lot of confusion with parents. Byars assured the board that the service could be reinstated the following year if desired.

Besides the routine matters of business, the balance of the meeting consisted of first-semester progress reports by the district school principals. Good news was shared for the most part, and even the not-so-good news was tempered with game plans for making improvements.

Jones reported test score averages were all within state guidelines.

“Our math and English language arts scores are still having struggles but are getting better,” Jones said.

The ACT results averaged a score of 18.96.

“Our goal is to remain in the state’s top 20 in ACT scores,” Jones said. “Our discipline referrals are down, and our average daily attendance numbers are still going up. We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

The Amory Career and Technical Center has a record number of 253 students enrolled, according to director David Millender.

“Our top-performing programs are health sciences and metal fabrication,” Millender said.

Middle school principal Kenny Goralczyk reported that the Chromebook computers are a great asset in state testing. He especially commended his math teachers for going the extra mile in serving students.

“We have three great math teachers, two of which are in their first year of teaching,” Goralczyk said. “They can be found in their classrooms before school starts in the morning, doing tutoring to help students with difficulties get up to speed.”

Goralczyk summed up the approach of his team by saying, “It’s not just about test scores, but overall growth.”

Vital outreach efforts from administrators and instructors result in improvements in tardiness and discipline cases. Diligent bus discipline and fines for rescuing impounded cell phones are also helping the overall picture.

“Positive reports wherever possible are crucial in parent contacts,” Goralczyk said.

East Amory Elementary School Principal Kristy Keeton guided the board members through a packet of charts and graphs to show them how academic progress is measured.

“Our standards are cumulative, incorporating data from the beginning of the school year,” Keeton said. “Even though one-fifth of our student population is identified as ‘special needs,’ all areas are going up.”

Keeton projected the school to achieve an overall “B” level, despite adjustments still being made to adapt to more rigorous standards and practices.

“Our third-grade entrance scores are going up, and reading levels have advanced from six to eight months during this year,” she said.

West Amory principal Letricia French praised her kindergarten teachers, who have moved up 30 out of 130 low-proficiency scoring students entering school to the next achievement level in their first semester. She described the challenges facing children entering the school environment without any previous group experiences.

“Our daycare teachers’ collaborative partnerships are helping to get incoming students better prepared,” she said. “I feel confident about where we will be at the end of the year and am excited about the growth achieved.”

Byars was confident that the students are getting adjusted to using modern technology in their studies and testing on a regular basis.

“We don’t have enough computers for every student,” he said. “We are rotating them through, as instructors are getting adapted to teaching from a screen instead of paper.”

The district’s financial standing continues to improve, even with coming through the low ebb of the tax collection cycle, according to business manager Leslie Maranto. District officials look forward to even better numbers next month as the January tax collections are tallied.

Summarizing the information presented by his team of administrators, Byars was happy with the progress of the Amory School District.

“We’re on track as a district to achieve the goals of our five-year plan after only three years. We will revisit our plan by year’s end to see how we may achieve even higher goals in the years to come,” Byars said.