Aberdeen Garden Club hosts annual Valentine’s luncheon

ABERDEEN – For the past five years, the Aberdeen Garden Club has hosted a Valentine’s Day luncheon as its annual fundraiser. In addition to being a fundraiser, it also serves as an outreach to the community. It gives people the opportunity to mingle with old friends and make new ones.

There are 23 club members, who sold 232 tickets this year.

The garden club uses the money from the luncheon for beautification projects for the city and the purchase of trees planted in honor or memory of an individual.

The menu is new each year. This year’s menu featured smoked pork tenderloin, saucy green beans and sweet potato casserole. Lee Cooper had graciously smoked the tenderloin, and the club members made cakes for dessert.

Saucy Green Beans

2 – 16 oz. cans cut green beans

2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, set aside

Sauce:

1/2 cup vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. minced onions

Bacon drippings

Drain some of the bean liquid from the beans, leaving about half. Pour sauce over the beans and bean liquid in a pan. Simmer over low heat for about 25 minutes. Add crumbled bacon to dish before serving.

To make sauce, dissolve vinegar and sugar in small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and bacon drippings.

Makes 8 servings.

Sweet Potato Casserole

This traditional sweet potato casserole has a crunchy brown sugar top. You can make it ahead and chill overnight, just add 5 minutes to the baking time.

6 medium-size sweet potatoes

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup of Half and Half or milk

1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted

Topping:

1 cup firmly-packed brown sugar

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Cook sweet potatoes in boiling water to cover 30 to 40 minutes until tender. Let cool to touch; peel and mash potatoes.

Combine sweet potatoes, 1/2 cup brown sugar and the next four ingredients. Beat at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Spoon into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.

For topping, combine 1 cup brown sugar and flour. Cut in 1/4 cup butter with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Stir in pecans and sprinkle over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly around edges.

Jezebel Sauce

1 – 18 oz. pineapple preserves

1 – 18 oz. apple jelly

1 jar horseradish

2 tsp. black pepper

1 – 2 oz. dry mustard

Mix together and serve with pork loin.