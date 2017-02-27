 

Auxiliary Unit 26 and MHP partner for Comfort Pals project

COURTESY Mary Ann Robertson and her son, Calvin, who is a patrolman with the Mississippi Highway Patrol on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, hold a few stuffed animals donated through Auxiliary Unit 26's Comfort Pals drive.

Mary Ann Robertson and her son, Calvin, who is a patrolman with the Mississippi Highway Patrol on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, hold a few stuffed animals donated through Auxiliary Unit 26’s Comfort Pals drive.

ABERDEEN – Auxiliary Unit 26 member Mary Ann Coggins Robertson can relate through her son’s stories of how comforting a stuffed animal can be to a child. Her son, Calvin, is a highway patrolman in south Mississippi.
“He had to work a wreck with a dad, a stepmom, a 3-month-old and a 6-year-old. The dad was texting and had a wreck that killed everybody except for the 6-year-old,” Robertson said. “He got three stuffed animals, one for each of them, which was fine.”
For the past few years, Robertson has headed up a project that collects smaller stuffed animals for troops G and K of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The stuffed animal drive is ongoing through Easter.
“We have been doing this for four years now, and it gives us such joy to be able to do this small thing for our patrolmen,” said Diane Belue, Auxiliary Unit 26 president.
“With this Comfort Pals project, highway patrolmen carry these stuffed animals in the trunk of their cars for when an officer runs across an accident where there’s a child involved. It’s a peace offering between the officer and the child,” Robertson said.
Anyone wishing to participate can drop off smaller stuffed animals that can fit inside a one-gallon ziplock bag at American Legion Post 26 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

