Monroe County contestants vying for Miss ICC crown
For the Monroe Journal
Approximately 40 contestants will compete for the title of Most Beautiful 2017 at Itawamba Community College during the annual pageant, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Fulton Campus.
Monroe County contestants include Hannah Schmoock and Jada Standifer, both of Amory; Alisha Carrisoza and Courtney Hale, both of Nettleton; and Abigail Chase and Victoria Reeves, both of Smithville.
Four beauties and ICC’s Most Beautiful will be selected from the top 10 contestants. Additional titles to be awarded include Most Photogenic, Most Social, Crowd Favorite and Miss Congeniality.
Tickets, which are $6, may be purchased from Community Relations at the Fulton Campus or at www.iccms.edu/tickets. If available, tickets will be sold at the door the evening of the pageant.
For more information, contact Tyler Camp, ICC director of development, at twcamp@iccms.edu or call 862-8176.
Ray Van Dusen
