Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes controlled substance arrests
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:53 am | February 27, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, James Crisp, 31, of Gattman was arrested Feb. 25 following a traffic stop and charged with possession of controlled substance. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Anna Grace McCollum, 18, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with possession of controlled substance. She is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Ray Van Dusen
