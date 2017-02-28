By Ray Van Dusen | 2:08 pm | February 28, 2017 | News
Timothy Lee Chaney, 35, was arrested in the Athens Community on February 28 and charged with possession of controlled substance. Bobby Douglas Long, 51, was arrested in the Athens Community on February 28 and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon. Both are currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
