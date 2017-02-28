Amory High School students celebrate Valentine’s Day 50s style

AMORY – It was the dead of winter, and the grind was taking its toll on staff and students alike. Even though the school calendar was beyond the 50-day mark, Amory High School History Teacher Masha Laney turned Valentine’s Day into a great day to chill out with a special project.

“Our 1950s project is a lot of fun. The kids really enjoy it,” Laney said.

It was a day when students got to learn while also having a meaningful interactive experience.

“I call the project a 1950s Cultural Experience. We have been studying that decade this semester. The students worked in groups to do research and created class presentations,” Laney said

Different study groups focused on topics of food, television, dance, fashion and, of course, music.

“The students had to create a PowerPoint showing examples of 1950s TV shows, music and dance clips, or had the option to perform a couple of dances before the class. All of my students had to dress in 1950s attire so that they got the full experience,” Laney said.

Bill’s Hamburgers was engaged to provide its freshly cooked signature burgers for all of Laney’s classes, which were delivered hot by supporting parents. The food group was responsible for reenacting a sample of the 1950s diner scene.

“I made milkshakes all day. It really is a lot of fun and most importantly the kids learned a thing or two about the 1950s,” Laney said.