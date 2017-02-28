Amory High School students celebrate Valentine’s Day 50s style
AMORY – It was the dead of winter, and the grind was taking its toll on staff and students alike. Even though the school calendar was beyond the 50-day mark, Amory High School History Teacher Masha Laney turned Valentine’s Day into a great day to chill out with a special project.
“Our 1950s project is a lot of fun. The kids really enjoy it,” Laney said.
It was a day when students got to learn while also having a meaningful interactive experience.
“I call the project a 1950s Cultural Experience. We have been studying that decade this semester. The students worked in groups to do research and created class presentations,” Laney said
Different study groups focused on topics of food, television, dance, fashion and, of course, music.
“The students had to create a PowerPoint showing examples of 1950s TV shows, music and dance clips, or had the option to perform a couple of dances before the class. All of my students had to dress in 1950s attire so that they got the full experience,” Laney said.
Bill’s Hamburgers was engaged to provide its freshly cooked signature burgers for all of Laney’s classes, which were delivered hot by supporting parents. The food group was responsible for reenacting a sample of the 1950s diner scene.
“I made milkshakes all day. It really is a lot of fun and most importantly the kids learned a thing or two about the 1950s,” Laney said.
Related Posts
- West Amory Elementary School celebrates 50s Day
- High Street Community Center workouts free
- Hamilton elementary students learn to Reject All Tobacco
- Students learn about non-traditional careers at the Amory Career Center
- Afterschool club goes medieval on the pressures of the day
- DAR honors locals with annual awards
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About jward
Search
- Judge makes rulings in pit bull case February 23, 2017
- Floodplain open house debuts preliminary federal flood zones February 22, 2017
- Pro angler keynote speaker for Smithville Baptist Church’s wild game dinner February 24, 2017
- Teachers and parents of the year headline Amory School Board meeting February 24, 2017
- Baseball Panthers tie with Chargers in jamboree action February 24, 2017
- February 28, 2017
- Home Depot Foundation helps Bigbee veteran with renovation February 28, 2017
- Amory High School students celebrate Valentine’s Day 50s style February 28, 2017
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes controlled substance arrests February 27, 2017
- Monroe County contestants vying for Miss ICC crown February 27, 2017
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...