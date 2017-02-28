Home Depot Foundation helps Bigbee veteran with renovation

BIGBEE – Korean War veteran Edward Terry fought in combat decades ago and fought for his life in recent years through health problems. Heart failure amid a home renovation project sent him to the hospital and nearly took his life. Now, with help from the Home Depot Foundation, Terry is watching the renovation come to fruition.

“It’s a blessing from God. If it wasn’t for the people of my church, Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ on Metts Road, and my pastor, Scott Kitchens, praying for me, [Home Depot employee] Latoya [Loyd] and the people living around us, this wouldn’t have happened,” Terry said.

He first talked to Barbara Harrington at American Legion Post 26 in Aberdeen, who referred him to the Home Depot Foundation for the project. He was awarded a $7,300 grant from the foundation. Terry’s renovation is the first case in that employees from Home Depot’s Tupelo location have helped a veteran through one of the foundation’s projects.

“I think I like the personal dwellings the best when it comes to us giving back. With him and other people in the community, it’s been an emotional connection,” Loyd said.

Neighbors and members of Post 26 have helped hang sheet rock and cabinets and install steps. Ultimately, the renovation will entail painting, flooring, siding and installing a bathroom.

“I thank God for America and veterans. If it wasn’t for veterans, these United States wouldn’t be like they are today. I want to thank all the volunteers,” Terry said.