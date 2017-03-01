Amory Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball dons style and recognitions

AMORY – An evening of high style, delicious food, recognitions and dancing afterward graced the Old Armory Feb. 25 through the Junior Auxiliary of Amory 2017 Charity Ball.

Twenty senior class girls from Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville high schools comprised the royal court and graced the stage in shimmering evening gowns escorted by gentlemen in their lives. Though not all the gentlemen’s ties were black, the event was one to be captured for scrapbooks and photo albums.

The parking areas around the Old Armory were already filling up by the announced opening time of 5:30 p.m. Evening temperatures dipped down to brisk readings, leaving many to wish they had brought more wraps with which to cover up for warmth.

“The charity ball isn’t just a great event benefiting children, but it gives the community an opportunity to come together to make Amory a better place,” said JA Public Relations Chair Michelle Holman.

Special guests for the evening included Mrs. Mississippi United States Molly Lewellen, Miss JA 2016 Jules Rimmer and Miss Teen JA 2016 Allison Blair.

Lewellen served as emcee for the evening, announcing the evening’s awards and members of the royal court as they were presented.

Three of the girls were selected to receive scholarships from JA – $500 awards went to Karli Knox of Amory and Carley Reeves of Hamilton, while a $1,000 scholarship was awarded to GraceAnne Kennedy of Hatley.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards of recognition for community service. Dian Wilemon was recognized as JA’s female citizen of the year, while Roy Starks was selected to be male citizen of the year.

A special Community Impact Award was presented to Deb Strevel, honoring the memory of her late husband, Barry Strevel.

A raffle and silent auction throughout the evening featured items that included a hunting rifle, an autographed Trent Harmon hat and CD, Mitch Moreland memorabilia, furniture, local art and pottery.

According to the program notes, the proceeds of the evening will help JA to meet the needs of families in crisis in the community, as well as fund various projects for the children of Monroe County. JA projects include the annual Back-to-School bash and supply drive; Santa’s Helpers, which helps provide Christmas needs for disadvantaged children; and JA’s Crown Club, which provides community service opportunities for sophomore, junior and senior girls.