Amory Municipal Library observing new hours
By Ray Van Dusen | 6:00 am | March 1, 2017 | News
AMORY – The Amory Municipal Library has new hours of operation. According to librarian Brenda Wilson, it will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays and will no longer be open on Thursday nights.
