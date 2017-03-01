 

Amory Municipal Library observing new hours

AMORY – The Amory Municipal Library has new hours of operation. According to librarian Brenda Wilson, it will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays and will no longer be open on Thursday nights.

