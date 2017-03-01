Bulldogs thwarted again by Holly Springs

ABERDEEN – For the second year in a row, the Aberdeen Bulldogs were eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs by the Holly Springs Hawks.

This year, it was Holly Springs center Juwoyn Lyles who blistered the Bulldogs for 32 points on the Hawks’ way to a 92-48 win.

“He hurt us bad,” Aberdeen coach Jaworski Rankin said of Lyles. “He was killing us with offensive rebounds and putbacks. They have a really good team.”

In the first quarter, Aberdeen couldn’t get a basket to fall in, and Holly Springs couldn’t miss as the Hawks cruised to a 21-3 lead. Lyles scored ten of those points, while Jokovian McMillian had Aberdeen’s lone field goal.

“We had a lot of missed opportunities early, and it shook our confidence,” Rankin said. “We’ve been dealing with that all year, trying to teach them how to endure and go through adversity. We had opportunities, and when you have those, you have to seize the moment.”

The Hawks stretched the lead to 30 points in the second before a late Aberdeen run in which they outscored Holly Springs 9-2 to close the first half but still trailed 43-20. Solomon Foster, Jacquette Young, Chad Brown and Jordan Gillespie all scored for the Bulldogs during the run.

The Hawks once again opened up a 30-plus advantage in the third before another Bulldogs’ run that included six points from Gillespie. Cameron Kimmons drained a three at the buzzer to put Holly Springs up 62-36 going to the fourth.

The route was complete with a big 30-point fourth by the Hawks, which included three slam dunks. McMillian and Gillespie added much of the late scoring for the Bulldogs.

Lyles’ 32 points were a game-high, and he was followed in double digits by Smith with 17 and Kendrick Fountain with 16.

McMillian led Aberdeen with 15 points, while Gillespie had 11.

“This was a tough draw in the first round,” Rankin said. “But we just feel like the kids with the most talent, we didn’t get what we needed out of them. We’ve been teaching them that much is given, much is required. We have some kids who have some growing up to do.”