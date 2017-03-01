Bulldogs thwarted again by Holly Springs
ABERDEEN – For the second year in a row, the Aberdeen Bulldogs were eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs by the Holly Springs Hawks.
This year, it was Holly Springs center Juwoyn Lyles who blistered the Bulldogs for 32 points on the Hawks’ way to a 92-48 win.
“He hurt us bad,” Aberdeen coach Jaworski Rankin said of Lyles. “He was killing us with offensive rebounds and putbacks. They have a really good team.”
In the first quarter, Aberdeen couldn’t get a basket to fall in, and Holly Springs couldn’t miss as the Hawks cruised to a 21-3 lead. Lyles scored ten of those points, while Jokovian McMillian had Aberdeen’s lone field goal.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities early, and it shook our confidence,” Rankin said. “We’ve been dealing with that all year, trying to teach them how to endure and go through adversity. We had opportunities, and when you have those, you have to seize the moment.”
The Hawks stretched the lead to 30 points in the second before a late Aberdeen run in which they outscored Holly Springs 9-2 to close the first half but still trailed 43-20. Solomon Foster, Jacquette Young, Chad Brown and Jordan Gillespie all scored for the Bulldogs during the run.
The Hawks once again opened up a 30-plus advantage in the third before another Bulldogs’ run that included six points from Gillespie. Cameron Kimmons drained a three at the buzzer to put Holly Springs up 62-36 going to the fourth.
The route was complete with a big 30-point fourth by the Hawks, which included three slam dunks. McMillian and Gillespie added much of the late scoring for the Bulldogs.
Lyles’ 32 points were a game-high, and he was followed in double digits by Smith with 17 and Kendrick Fountain with 16.
McMillian led Aberdeen with 15 points, while Gillespie had 11.
“This was a tough draw in the first round,” Rankin said. “But we just feel like the kids with the most talent, we didn’t get what we needed out of them. We’ve been teaching them that much is given, much is required. We have some kids who have some growing up to do.”
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Melissa Meador
Search
- Judge makes rulings in pit bull case February 23, 2017
- Floodplain open house debuts preliminary federal flood zones February 22, 2017
- Home Depot Foundation helps Bigbee veteran with renovation February 28, 2017
- Amory High School students celebrate Valentine’s Day 50s style February 28, 2017
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes controlled substance arrests February 27, 2017
- Man charged with sale of a controlled substance March 1, 2017
- Wren leads the way as Lady Panthers clinch trip to state March 1, 2017
- Lady Bulldogs eliminated by defending 3A state champs March 1, 2017
- Bulldogs thwarted again by Holly Springs March 1, 2017
- Five teams fall in first round of playoffs March 1, 2017
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...