Five teams fall in first round of playoffs

Nettleton, the No. 1 seed from Division 4-3A, was one of five county teams to be stunned in the first round of the basketball playoffs.

The Tigers took a 72-56 loss at home to North Panola.

“It was just a bad night to go cold,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We played well for three quarters, but had some spurts late in the second and early in the third where nothing would fall. Their size took over on the offensive end, and their length took away from everything we wanted to do inside. When you don’t shoot well and you’re outmanned, you’re at their mercy.”

Gardner said he knew coming in that it would be a tough matchup.

“We knew watching them on film that they were really good and really big,” he said. “They had one of the top ranked players in the state. We played well for 27 minutes, but once they got up, they got some separation.”

Damien Ealy with 19 points and Tyler Jernigan with 13 were in double figures for the Tigers.

“Damien competed well, and we needed four Damiens instead of just one,” Gardner said. “He battled them inside for rebounds. Tyler did a good job the whole season playing as an undersized forward. We’re going to miss him. He brought a lot of character to our team, and the guys fought along behind him. He stepped up as a leader.”

Jernigan is the lone starter the Tigers lose.

“We feel like the future is bright. I don’t want us to be content with what we accomplished this year,” Gardner said. “Falling short will hopefully be our motivation for next year. We need to win our floor. We had the chance to win two games at home to go to state. Next year, the division tournament is here, so we have to protect our home court.

Other games

The Hamilton girls suffered a 66-48 loss on the road to Ashland. Icie Cockerham led the way with 12 points, while Amiyah Verner had 10 points.

The Lions suffered the same fate as the girls, falling to Myrtle with a 79-58 loss, despite having five players in double figures. Martavin Mosley and Jacob Jaudon scored 12 points each. Juante Bankhead notched 11 points, while John Smith and Tae Howard had 10 each.

The Smithville boys lost on the road 75-41 to defending champion Ashland. No scoring information was provided from this game.