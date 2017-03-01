Fullerton named as advertising consultant at Monroe Journal

Paul Fullerton has been named advertising consultant of the Monroe Journal.

Fullerton, who is an Amory native, brings more than 30 years of experience in sales to the job. As ad consultant, he will be responsible for most aspects of the advertising department at the newspaper.

“We are so pleased to have Paul join the Monroe Journal staff. He has already shown impressive initiative and enthusiasm for helping our Monroe County customers grow their businesses. Not only that, Paul is genuinely interested in the well-being of all those around him. I’m excited to see this grow,” said Emily Tubb, general manager of the Monroe Journal.

“I’m happy to be here and in a different type of sales where I can get out and mingle with my community,” Fullerton said.

He is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he was a football equipment manager. During his tenure, he participated in the 1979 Sun Bowl and the 1980 Hall of Fame Bowl.

Currently, Fullerton is a Dixie Youth-certified umpire in Monroe County and was a World Series umpire in Cleveland for 11- and 12-year-old boys. He has served the past 22 years as a football official with the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

Fullerton is a member of First United Methodist Church in Amory where he also works in the television ministry with responsibilities including production, graphics and audio. His wife, Beth, is a teacher at the FUMC Early Learning Center.

The Fullertons have two children, Jacob, who is 26 and a financial analyst for International Paper in Ticonderoga, New York, and Ashley, who is 20 and close to beginning her junior year at Mississippi State University.