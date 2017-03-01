Game wardens release rehabilitated bald eagle back into the wild
WREN – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) Officer Dean Hudson received a call late in the afternoon Dec. 15 of an injured bird. The calls about this particular species only happen once or twice a year though.
“There was a landowner who lived right across the road saying he had an injured bald eagle in his yard, and I asked if he was sure. He said, ‘Man, I’m 80 years old. If anybody knows what a bald eagle looks like, it’s me,’” Hudson said.
The female bald eagle was taken to the Jackson Zoo and onto the Louisiana State University vet school for treatment.
“It had most likely been in a fight with another bid and it had puncture wounds and a bacterial infection. It was also treated for parasites,” said MDWFP Officer Jay Holman.
The injuries were found on the bald eagle’s lower extremities. After being treated at LSU, she was reported as healthy as she could be and released back into the wild Feb. 24 near where she was found on Coontail Road.
According to Holman, native bald eagle populations have grown in Monroe County, as there are nest sites along the waterway and another west of Aberdeen.
Earlier last week, a bald eagle was found dead in Columbus, which Hudson said is believed to have been struck by a car.
“Bald eagles will feed on road kill just like buzzards, but an eagle won’t move. They’ll guard their food,” Hudson said.
In recent years, there have been cases of a bald eagle being shot and another being electrocuted by a power line in Monroe County. The MDWFP is working with local power companies to retrofit lines to avoid bald eagles being shocked.
Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which could carry one year in jail and up to $1 million in fines for offenders, and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which could carry six months in jail and $15,000 in fines for violators.
Anyone who sees an injured bald eagle should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 369-2468, the local MDWFP office at 256-9637 or 1-800-BESMART.
