Improving your stock: Available programs help people learn so they can earn

According to Itawamba Community College Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Director Brad Gates, there is an abundance of lower skilled workers but a lack of mid-level workers. Every job a person has held is a feeder job for better opportunities as work skills and ethics are learned.

“Our programs give individuals an opportunity to choose a pathway that many times leads to a substantial higher rate,” Gates said.

Dr. Joe Lowder, dean of economic and community services at ICC, said a one-year certified nursing assistant certificate can potentially lead to a $12- to $13-dollar-per-hour job.

“For every one job that requires an advanced degree, there are two jobs that require a bachelor’s degree and seven jobs that require specific technical skills through an associate degree or less like computer networking or a registered nurse; these are middle-skill jobs.

“So many components of manufacturing are automated. Some machines have taken the place of low-skilled jobs. Middle-skill employment includes someone who can work on those machines,” Lowder said.

Harvard University predicts in 2018 that 33 percent of all jobs will require a four-year degree or more, 57 percent will require middle skills through technical skills through associate degrees and certification, and 10 percent will be unskilled.

Monroe County School District Superintendent Scott Cantrell said through the state’s accountability model, test preparation hinges on the ACT and state testing. In some vocational programs, students are preparing for the CPAS test.

“Here in the last couple of years, we’ve been hearing more about the WorkKeys but we’ve asked, ‘Where are we going to fit it in with our system?’ In the end, you have to have a time to work with the kids, and I think that’s where we’re going to struggle. We can’t eliminate something that’s in place. We’ve got to find the right fit to do it justice,” Cantrell said.

The Monroe County School Districts’s advanced learning center and career and technical center, like the Amory Career and Technical Center, offer a number of programs preparing students for opportunities in areas like welding, health sciences and engineering and robotics.

According to the Harvard Business Review, the number of apprenticeships in the nation has decreased by 36 percent since 1998.

An established program planting seeds for younger people and building on experience is the Career 2 Counseling program, held at the WIN Job Center. The career-readiness program is catered to those not currently enrolled in school who are ready to enter the workforce and make a commitment to an intense training program.

“Our goal is to take good young people and make better young people out of them by improving skill sets and employability,” Gates said.

As the job market grows more competitive, certifications like these give an applicant more credentials.

“C2C teaches them to problem solve and think outside the box. It takes a 16- to 24-year-old, who for one reason or another, hasn’t followed the right path and tries to put them back on the right path and direct them,” Gladney said.

C2C gives participants an opportunity for work experience and assistance with securing full-time employment following the intense course.

The most recent hands-on program offered through ICC is the Furniture “Certified” Academy, which began Feb. 13 at the college’s Belden Center. Participants of the 28-hour course can earn two national certifications – OSHA 10 and WorkKeys – and opportunities for internships.

The program is to give participants the chance to go to the front of the hiring line at participating furniture industries, including HomeStretch in Nettleton, and will result in a higher base pay when employed.

The curriculum of the academy includes an introduction to furniture manufacturing, teamwork and problem solving, role of employer and employee/work ethic and financial awareness/life skills.

ICC’s Workforce Development program offers a range of training from short-term welding to manufacturing skills basic, and the Belden Center is the only comprehensive center in a 27-county area that networks agencies to individuals’ needs for employment.

“It not only helps people entering the job market but also services existing employees through a broad scope. It’s all done in partnership through the WIN Job Center and Three Rivers Planning and Development District,” Gates said.

Through the manufacturing basic skills program, participants can earn certifications in OSHA, CPR, career-readiness and the WorkKeys.

“Programs like the furniture academy or manufacturing basic skills certification make someone more employable and if you have that, it will make you stick out on paper. A woman who went through it said she had applied to one company three times and was hired after finishing the manufacturing basic skills program,” Lowder said.

ICC will host a three-day employability boot camp in late March in Tupelo, which will add value to any skill level through lessons in leadership and building credentials.

“I recommend people to skill up and make themselves as valuable as possible. If you add enough value to your resume and skill set, employers can’t pass you up,” said Lowder, who added employers seek dedicated people who are team players ready for hard work when hiring.