Lady Bulldogs eliminated by defending 3A state champs

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs started out well in their second-round playoff game against Booneville, but the defending Class 3A champions took over in the second quarter on their way to handing Aberdeen a 70-39 loss.

“That’s a great ballclub, a veteran team,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “If you don’t execute well every possession, it can hurt you. In the second quarter, we had a few mental lapses that hurt us, but this team here, we’ll be back.”

The Lady Bulldogs scored first as Tamarah Sykes hit two from the free-throw line, but Booneville answered with a bucket from Adallice Young. Sykes and Jasiah Riddle hit back-to-back baskets for a 6-2 lead, and the two teams traded the lead for much of the first.

“They did a great job coming out of the gate, and he (Conley) had them really well prepared,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said of the Lady Bulldogs. “They were the most aggressive team to start the game.”

Destiny Henderson drained a three to tie the game at 9-9, then Kirstin Metcalf followed her with an old-fashioned three-point play for a 12-9 advantage. The Lady Devils took a 13-12 lead with a basket at the buzzer.

Down by four early in the second, the Lady Dogs climbed back in with a basket by Rakiya Boone to make it just a two-point game. Booneville rattled off a six-point run to take a 22-14 lead, ended by Metcalf. They scored another seven straight before a pair of free throws by Boone.

The Lady Devils ended the second on a 12-0 run and led 41-18 at the half.

They kept the commanding lead up in the third, despite free throws from Metcalf, Trinity McMillian and Sykes and a basket from Boone, and took a 53-24 advantage to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Riddle, Shemara Johnson and Paige Mathews all made three pointers as both teams utilized their bench players.

Metcalf’s 7 points were tops for Aberdeen.

The Lady Bulldogs lose four seniors, but have three of their five starters coming back, in addition to a host of contributors from the bench.

“We’re looking forward to going into the offseason and getting back to work,” Conley said. “I’m excited about where the program is going from where it was when I got here. My first year, we won three games and now it’s the second round of the playoffs in my fourth year with them. This senior class did a great job with that, and I’m excited to see what’s next for them.”

(G) Aberdeen 90, Holly Springs 27

Jasmine Braylock’s 16 points led the Lady Bulldogs in the commanding rout of the Lady Hawks.

Kirstin Metcalf was also in double digits with 10 points.