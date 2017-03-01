Man charged with sale of a controlled substance
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:32 am | March 1, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, John A. Seymore, 41, was arrested Feb. 28 in Nettleton and charged with sale of a controlled substance. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Related Posts
- Amory man arrested for possession, sale of a controlled substance charges
- Smithville man charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Aberdeen man arrested for sell of a controlled substance
- Amory man arrested for possession of a controlled substance
- MCSO makes sale of a controlled substance arrest
- Corinth woman charged with sale of a controlled substance
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Judge makes rulings in pit bull case February 23, 2017
- Floodplain open house debuts preliminary federal flood zones February 22, 2017
- Home Depot Foundation helps Bigbee veteran with renovation February 28, 2017
- Amory High School students celebrate Valentine’s Day 50s style February 28, 2017
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes controlled substance arrests February 27, 2017
- Man charged with sale of a controlled substance March 1, 2017
- Wren leads the way as Lady Panthers clinch trip to state March 1, 2017
- Lady Bulldogs eliminated by defending 3A state champs March 1, 2017
- Bulldogs thwarted again by Holly Springs March 1, 2017
- Five teams fall in first round of playoffs March 1, 2017
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII