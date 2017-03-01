 

Man charged with sale of a controlled substance

Seymore

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, John A. Seymore, 41, was arrested Feb. 28 in Nettleton and charged with sale of a controlled substance. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

