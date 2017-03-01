Wren leads the way as Lady Panthers clinch trip to state

The Amory Lady Panthers are headed to Jackson.

Amory (19-10) topped Indianola Gentry with a 54-34 win in the first round, then followed that up with a 74-69 win on the road against Leake Central to clinch their trip to the Class 4A state tournament this week in Jackson.

“The girls are really excited, and best we can tell, it’s never been done before at Amory,” Amory coach Paula Wax said. “There have been a couple of years where they’ve made the playoffs and been eliminated in the first round, but they have never taken a trip to the state tournament. The kids have really stepped up and played well.”

Post player Kaleigh Wren led the way in both wins – scoring 23 points last Monday against Gentry and then topping that career high with 33 points on Friday night.

“Kaleigh had an amazing game on Friday night. I think she’s really woken up these last few weeks,” Wax said. “I also attribute it to her supporting cast. She’s hit several open shots, but they’ve done a good job of setting her up and getting her good looks at the basket.”

In a fast-paced game that lasted just an hour, Amory led 17-14 over Leake Central at the end of the first quarter.

Leake cut that to a one-point lead at the half, but the Lady Panthers responded out of the locker room with a 22-point third quarter to carry a four-point lead into the fourth.

The lead dwindled to as few as three points late in the game, but Amory sealed the win at the free-throw line.

“They made a few runs there, but it was a really fast-paced game,” Wax said. “They were a very fast team that shot a lot of threes, probably around 60 to 70 percent of their shots. I think we had a much better post game, and that made the difference.”

Dunlap was also in double figures with 11 points.

“It was a total team effort because everyone who played had around 6 to 7 points,” Wax said. “Moenae had a good game, and Jhalia (Small) and Pam (Dankins) were big off the bench. Pam hit some key free throws at the end.”

The Lady Panthers play West Lauderdale Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The Lady Knights come in with a 21-12 record.

“I’ve watched a few videos of them, and I feel like they’re a lot like Itawamba, but maybe not as good of a three-point shooting team,” Wax said. “They have a strong inside game. They have a post player who will post up and hit a shot. I think if we play the way we’re supposed to, we have a good shot.”

Wax said she’s encouraging her team to embrace the moment.

“That’s the fun part – they realize what they have done but don’t realize it. They’re just enjoying the moment,” Wax said. “There’s not as much pressure, and they’re focusing on one game at a time. They’re looking forward to playing the next time. I’m really proud of them because they have worked really hard all year and last summer for this.”

(G) Amory 54, Gentry 34

AMORY – It was Kaleigh Wren who led the Lady Panthers again as she totaled 23 points in Amory’s 54-34 win over Indianola Gentry.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gotten that hot before,” said Wren, who has been Amory’s leading scorer in its last four games. “I think it’s because I’ve been getting in the gym a lot more lately.”

It was a slow start for the Lady Panthers, who trailed Gentry 12-8 after the first quarter.

Wren started to get hot in the second, scoring 10 of her 12 first-half points in the quarter, as Amory took a 27-21 lead into the half. Madison Wax also knocked down a three in the second, and Victoria Hale and Moenae Dunlap also had key baskets.

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Rams 16-2 in the third, including a pair of threes by Moenae Dunlap and another six points by Wren, to open up a commanding 43-23 lead.

“The third quarter was huge for us, and I told them we had to go back and win that quarter,” Amory coach Paula Wax said. “The first five minutes of the game, we struggled again, but we made up for it in the second half.”

The Lady Panthers kept the 20-point lead firm in the fourth as Pamela Dankins and Lauren Haynes also had key baskets in the period.

Wren’s 23 points were a game-high and career-high to that point for the junior.

“Kaleigh had an awesome game tonight, and you could see it in her face that she was zoned in,” Wax said. “She’s had double-doubles before tonight, but never with that many points.”

It was the first playoff win in more than a decade for the Amory girls.

“This win is huge for us, and we have to try to go as far as we can,” Wax said. “They’re excited right now. They’ve never done it before, so you can tell how excited they are. I think our team chemistry is at an all-time high right now. We’re gelling together, and everyone is accepting their roles right now.”

Wren echoed Wax’s sentiments on the team chemistry.

“I think this year, it’s been the best team chemistry because we’re all friends,” she said. “We know how to encourage each other on the court, and we feed off each other.”