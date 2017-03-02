Aberdeen aldermen meeting tensions swell to a boiling point

ABERDEEN – For nearly 22 minutes before the first line item of the board of aldermen agenda was approved Feb. 21, Mayor Maurice Howard went on the offensive to clear up misconceptions of his Bulldog Festival being a city-owned entity, try to recoup nearly $500 he paid to the city and suspend the city clerk for two weeks beginning immediately.

“After being ambushed two weeks ago by a surprise [state attorney general’s] investigation, being that I was so appalled at the situation, my first thought was to just pay the money back, which I have done. Come to find out, after I paid the money back, which was $489 for the record, which I have the receipt book for all the aldermen to see…but something comes out that I didn’t know at the time but I do now. You guys already approved $6,000 in my travel budget for travel, for meals, for expenses, for lodging,” Howard said. “That fund is to be used when I travel. That $6,000 is still there, some of it – the majority of it. The only time I am supposed to come back to the board for approval of anymore funds is if I have spent all the $6,000 that was already allocated for my travel expense, which I believe is $2,500 and some change that is left.”

He said every expense he’s paid back through the $489 was already paid by the city. He demanded the $489 be paid back to him that day and later added he wanted his city-issued credit card back. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth made a motion later in the meeting to repay Howard, which did not receive a second.

Howard aired his frustrations of receiving memos from city clerk Jackie Benson he said that demanded him to pay back travel expenses. He read a statute stating the mayor has superintending control of all municipal offices and employees.

“If our city clerk has not received instruction from the sole authoritative figure in the day to day operations…I have not told you to send memos to my office. I have not told you to call the AG’s office and to harass me continually about money already given to me in my budget. Who has authorized you to do so,” Howard asked.

He repeatedly asked who gave Benson authority to send memos and investigate the mayor, threatening to hold others in contempt and removed from the meeting if they spoke without his permission.

“The state law says…,” Benson said before being interrupted by Howard, who said she wasn’t answering his question.

City attorney Bob Faulks said Benson didn’t need to say anything before revealing the attorney general’s investigation has expanded.

“Mayor, we have been officially placed on notice that the city of Aberdeen, not just you, but the city of Aberdeen is under investigation. It would be my advice to Jackie, as city clerk, to not answer any questions pertinent to the investigation,” Faulks said.

Howard alleged one of the aldermen directed Benson to investigate him, but she clarified by saying she is just doing her job. Ultimately, Howard said he was suspending Benson for two weeks with pay. Following executive session later, the board reinstated Benson.

Bickering between the mayor and board members ensued in the minutes to follow about Benson and per diem.

“At the end of the day, you’re going to have to respect this seat. I don’t care who you are,” Howard said. “You’re going to have to understand that by law if I wanted to remove any alderman, then they have to go. That’s what the book says.”

“Well I’m glad you said that because, by law, four aldermen can vote and declare your seat vacant,” said Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes in reference to Howard’s position as mayor.

The dissidence continued as the meeting moved into business after Ward 4 Alderman Brunson Odom asked why Howard tried to skip the board review of a letter regarding the city’s involvement in a solar lawsuit.

The letter, dated January 18, 2017, turned up as evidence for NEP’s attorneys, which could harm the city’s defense in the case. Faulks said the letter is being interpreted in lawsuit as being the current board, but nothing in it is consistent with anything this administration has done.

Aldermen voted in October to deny a settlement and move forward with court proceedings. The board approved for the letter to be null and void.

In other business, Aberdeen Electric Department Operations Supervisor Brian Sanders turned in his resignation effective March 14.

Sanders, who has served with the electric department for 30 years, has taken a job with the City of Okolona Electric Department. Odom and Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington voted against accepting his resignation.

Following the recent retirement of Lee Cooper from the street department, Howard has met with city comptroller Karen Crump to figure out a way to give raises to water, street and sanitation employees who have not received them yet. Cooper’s former position is not being replaced.

A total of $20,652 remains in the balance of Cooper’s salary for the remainder of the fiscal year, and Howard suggested giving five aforementioned full-time street department and 10 sanitation employees $1 raises, which would add up to $19,200.

“The seven water employees, for them to get a dollar raise and bring them equal with those on the other side, it would only take $8,960 out of the water department’s fund in which they have to do so,” Howard said.

Garth made a motion before Odom said Benson deserved a raise. Howard said those living below the poverty line need raises.

“Now we didn’t know anything until tonight. You’ve got lead men that are going to be paid different,” said Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing. “I’m not saying don’t give it to them, but to do it tonight without sitting down and talking about it? All I’m talking about is discussion. We are always rushing. We can talk about it tonight, structure it and do something about it at the next meeting.”

The matter was tabled.

A citizen concern regarding a house adjudicated two years ago on Jefferson street but yet to be demolished led to Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle’s concern about the same topic.

“We’ve gone over these houses forever and a day. I’ve brought this – I’ve still got the pictures from 2008, and it’s 2017 now. The houses are legally our liability now. Since they’ve been vacated, we’ve just been cutting the grass and charging it and putting it on the taxes,” said Randle, who added the city would be liable if anyone was to be injured in one of the houses.

In other business, the board approved:

• A motion to advertise for bids to mow and maintain the cemeteries.

• A motion to hire Gary Sacus and Bryan Gardner to the street department.

• A motion to advertise for a city mechanic.