Amory aldermen hear appeals for a vision clinic community center activities and animal control

AMORY – The board of aldermen convened Feb. 21 with two members absent. Alderman-at-large Tyrone James had notified Mayor Brad Blalock earlier in the day that he would be unable to attend. Ward 2 Alderman John Darden’s whereabouts, however, were unknown.

Two guests appeared before the board to present their petitions, while a third petition was re-scheduled for a later meeting.

The first presenter was LuEllen Childress of Aberdeen, who spoke on behalf of a clinic she hopes to establish called the Monroe County Children’s Vision Center. Childress made an impassioned plea for a little-known malady that she said affects one-fourth of the population.

“Binocular Vision Disorder usually results from a failure to focus with both eyes together,” Childress said.

Research shows the condition can be caused by crossed-eyes, farsightedness or nearsightedness, or a cataract, and most often becomes apparent during the preschool years.

Childress went on to relate three success stories of citizens of Aberdeen who struggled with BVD, not knowing what the problem was. Their lives changed completely when diagnosed and treated.

“The nearest specialist treating BVD is in Birmingham, with a satellite office in Columbus,” Childress said. “Therapy requires four trips, each with stays lasting as long as three weeks, at a minimum cost of around $6,000.”

Childress further lamented that Mississippi Medicaid does not yet recognize BVD to qualify for benefits, making treatment unaffordable to most people who need it.

An online fundraising account has been set up with plumfund.com. In addition, the 5K “SeeSmart” powder run/walk is scheduled at Blue Bluff in Aberdeen on April 1 in conjunction with the town’s pilgrimage. It was for this event that Childress sought both individual and corporate sponsors.

Childress concluded her appeal by saying, “I would be ‘plum-funded’ by your support!”

The board took the matter under advisement but did not take any action.

The second guest to appear was James Whitfield, speaking on behalf of the Benjamin Wax Community Center. He solicited the city’s participation in granting utility subsidies for activities hosted at the center two days per week.

“We have activities for ages 8 to 180,” Whitfield joked in response to one of Blalock’s questions.

Blalock raised concerns about potential liability issues for patrons doing workouts on exercise equipment. Whitfield assured the board that a doctor’s physical examination was required to be completed before permission to use the equipment could be granted.

In other business, a final resolution was passed paving the way for the move of municipal court proceedings to the county government complex to be considered by the county board of supervisors.

A resolution was also passed to combine the meetings of the planning commission and the Amory Board of Adjustments.

Finally, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen requested approval to reinstate a K9 officer position with his department.

“A private donation will underwrite the majority of the cost of putting another dog into service,” Bowen said. “We have seven officers who are interested. The cost is projected at around $2,500 per year.”

Another dog-related item wrapped up the evening’s business when Bowen reported three separate calls to apprehend pit pulls on the loose since the last aldermen meeting.

“One dog was so vicious, it had to be put down,” Bowen said. “Problems are not limited to a particular neighborhood but have been occurring all around town.”

Blalock ordered research by city attorney John Creekmore on vicious animal ordinances in other area cities, as well as revising language to be added to local city ordinances for more comprehensive specifications on dog pens.