Energy efficiency program equates to savings for local entities

ABERDEEN – In early February, officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority presented Food Giant Manager Dwayne Jackson with a whopping $72,300 rebate check for energy efficient improvements made during the store’s renovation last year.

“We’ve had a sizeable decrease in our utility bill. This system is supposed to save upwards of 30 percent, and it keeps our product fresher longer,” Jackson said.

Through taking advantage of TVA’s Energy Right program, an auditor surveyed the store’s equipment and gave suggestions as to how to save on its utility bill.

The store added the newest refrigeration equipment on the market, built to high sustainability and energy efficiency standards from Hillphoenix.

Food Giant’s refrigeration system requires less refrigerant charge than other systems and uses several features to save energy such as smart valves, a seasonal split condenser and digital compressors.

Food Giant is the latest in a number of Aberdeen entities that have chosen to go green and ultimately enjoy cost-saving benefits.

Monroe County government has upgraded to LED lighting at its buildings, and the chancery building also upgraded its HVAC system.

“Monroe County has participated in the TVA Energy Right program and will continue to from a small scale to a large scale, said Monroe County Administrator Evan Adams.

Axiall followed suit by upgrading its lighting with new fixtures and LED bulbs in two phases, which has resulted in several thousands of dollars worth of annual savings through the Energy Right program.

“It’s a great program. TVA helped supplement the cost. Each project’s cost was $20,592, and the TVA incentive rate for each was $6,359.76. In 2.8 years, we’ve paid for this investment. The incentive is not bringing on additional capacity. Through this incentive, TVA is not facing as high of a demand versus building another power plant,” said Joseph Hegwood, Axiall maintenance/engineering manager. “It’s amazing the kilowatt savings associated with LED fixtures. It’s a great opportunity for any industry out there.”

After switching to LED lighting through the same program, Lann Chemical’s utility bill has drastically decreased.

“Our bill is way less than what they told us it would be. Saying half of what it was would be conservative. Our highest bill has been less than our lowest bill before,” said Steve Gaskin, general manager of Lann Chemical.

Gaskin, who has started the same program at his home and at his church, said it will pay for itself in 24 months at the business.

“Several churches have taken advantage of this program as well. I would encourage any business to participate. One of their main bills is going to be the electricity bill and anytime one can cut usage, that’s more profit,” said Brian Sanders, operations manager of the Aberdeen Electric Department.

The electric department recently started offering free self-audit kits for homeowners. On March 3, they will be available at Food Giant.

For more information about the Energy Right program, check out www.energyright.com.