Lady Lions start season with wins over Hatley, Caledonia

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions had to come from behind to down Hatley 5-1 to start the fast-pitch season with a win in the Hamilton Classic on Saturday.

Hatley got a runner in scoring position right away when Rylee Bourland worked a walk and stole second, leading off. Jules Rimmer moved her to third on a fielder’s choice to second with one out, but Anna Claire Stahl bore down for a strikeout to get out of the inning.

The Lady Lions did the same thing when Tori Harrison walked and moved to second on a passed ball. Lacey Holley moved Harrison to third when she reached on an error with one out. Hatley pitcher Rimmer got a strikeout and a popup to get out the bottom half, leaving the game scoreless.

The Lady Tigers got on the board first when Bourland doubled leading off the top of the third and scored on Rimmer’s fielder’s choice. The Lady Lions followed suit again when Harrison walked with one out and stole second. Rimmer came back with a strikeout, and Caitlin Howard ended the threat with a diving catch in center field.

Madison Seals and Emilee Slade reached base in the top of the fourth with one out, but Stahl got the second out on a comebacker to the mound and ended the inning with her sixth strikeout.

Rimmer singled with one out in the top of the fifth but her pinch runner was caught stealing at second on the throw from Icie Cockerham to Caylin Ferraro to end the inning with Hatley up 1-0.

The four-inning Hamilton drought ended with one swing of the bat. Faith Fontenot slammed her first fast-pitch home run over the center field fence to tie the game.

“The pitch was right down the middle. I thought I had popped up to second,” Fontenot said. “I didn’t know until I rounded first that it had gone over the fence.”

Ferraro followed with a single and stole second. Harrison got her to third with a fielder’s choice, and Hannah Rooks put Hamilton in front 2-1 with a base hit.

The Lady Tigers threatened to tie the game in the top of the sixth after Allison Easter walked, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Seals tried to get her home with a bunt, but Stahl fielded the ball and threw to home for the out at the plate.

Hatley sent Bourland to the mound in the bottom of the sixth, and the Lady Lions got to her for three unearned runs to extend their lead. Bourland got a ground ball out, but then Stahl reached on an error. Carley Reeves reached base on a bunt when nobody covered first. Stahl moved the third on the play, and Fontenot drove her home with a single up the middle. Ferraro got pinch runner Jaydan Ray home with a sacrifice fly. Fontenot moved to third on the throw and scored on a wild pitch to put Hamilton up 5-1.

Stahl got out all three batters she faced in the top of the seventh to end the game.

“We had opening game jitters and made too many mistakes early,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We finally settled down and starting hitting, and Anna Claire pitched well enough to get the win.”

“We left too many runners in scoring position,” Hatley coach Cory Gray said. “We just couldn’t get those key hits with runners on base. Our defense played well, and Rimmer pitched well. She just ran out of gas in the fifth inning.”

Hamilton 10, Caledonia 9

Jayden Banks hit a game-winning, three-run triple for the Lady Lions to top the Lady Feds. Icie Cockerham had a solo homer in the win.