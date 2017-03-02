Lady Tigers top Smithville, Amory in classic games

NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers started off the season officially on a good note as they grabbed a 15-1 win over Amory and a 16-6 victory over Amory.

“I’m very proud of the kids after that performance,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “We executed really well, ran the bases well and got some big hits out of about the whole lineup today. We hit it very well today.”

The Lady Tigers had a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but really got their bats going in the second.

Kameron Miller had the big hit, a triple to drive in two runs and scored on a wild pitch. Lauren Hall plated a pair with a double, while Kylie Leach followed her with an RBI single.

Smithville scored its run in the top of the third on an RBI single by Taylor King.

Nettleton added to its lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Jolie Parker and a two-run double by Leach.

In the fourth, Parker added an extra base hit of her own with an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch.

Katie Grace Payne picked up the win in the circle.

“She’s a strike thrower,” Kidd said. “She doesn’t throw the ball hard, but she locates her spots and throws a lot of strikes. She keeps the defense on her toes because they know the ball is going to be put in play. She’s a big aspect to this team.”

Kidd said he thought falling short of the state championship in slow pitch was a motivation factor.

“It’s a great start to the 2017 season. I told the girls, let’s get this thing rolling on the right foot,” Kidd said. “They showed up to play today. This team is still hungry. We had a very good slow-pitch season and fell short of our goal at the end, so they have a mission on their mind.”

In the middle game of the day, Smithville topped Amory with a 14-4 win. The game was back and forth early.

The Lady Noles took a 1-0 lead in the first when Olivia Roberts led off with a double, and Angel Guyton drove her in with an RBI single down the left field line.

The Lady Panthers pushed ahead 3-1 in the second. Macie Mitchell, Jamison McComb and Madison Kirkpatrick loaded the bases with hits, and Georgi Pickle sent two of them home with her base hit to center. Brittany Edgeworth followed her with an RBI single to left.

Smithville retook the lead 4-3 in the bottom of the third with the big hit being an RBI triple from Katie Beth Williams. Priscilla Keebler also had an RBI single.

The Lady Panthers tied the game on with an RBI by Mitchell in the third, but the Lady Noles would take the lead for good in the top of the fourth and cruise to the win.

Guyton picked up the win in the circle for Smithville.