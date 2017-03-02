Lions get clutch hit late to top Hatley at county tourney

SMITHVILLE – The Hamilton Lions made the most of their three hits against Hatley in Saturday’s nightcap of the Monroe County Tournament.

It was Tyler Holman’s two-run double in the fourth that proved to be the game-winner in the 4-3 victory for the Lions.

“We didn’t have many hits, but they were timely,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said. “Tyler Holman stepped up and got a huge clutch hit with two strikes in the fourth. Mike (Harrison) got us going with his double in the first. We have to cut down on our strikeouts though. We’re not a very good hitting team yet, and we struck out too much. We have to do a better job of putting the ball in play.”

Hamilton grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI double by Michael Harrison to score Jacob Jaudon, who was hit by a pitch with one out.

They added to the advantage in the third on Jaudon’s double to right center to put two in scoring position after Holman walked. Brady Davis also drew a walk, and Harrison did the same with the bases loaded for his second RBI of the game.

Hatley pushed ahead in the bottom half of the inning. Alex Cooper and Blake Goodin drew back-to-back walks, and Will Cantrell sacrificed them both over with a bunt. Brock Kidd reached on an error to send the first run home, and Holden Clark followed him with an RBI single. Avery Benson’s base hit to right put the Tigers in front 3-2 at the end of the third.

The lead was short-lived as the Lions grabbed the win in the top of the fourth with Holman’s clutch, two-out double to score both Lee Bruff and Colby Holley, who had both drawn walks.

Jaudon made the start on the mound for the Lions, just four days off of basketball season.

“Jaudon pitched pretty well, but we didn’t want him to go over 50 pitches anyway. He’s going to get sharper the more he’s on the mound,” Earnest said. “We saw two quality pitchers two nights in a row, but nothing overpowering, so we should have done a better job of putting the ball in play. Nobody has a safe position right now. We played a lot of guys right now and will continue to do that right now until we figure out something.”

Also on Saturday

Amory 14, Aberdeen 0

Davis Helton, Matthew Otey and Syd Allmond combined for the shutout for the Panthers. Caleb Haney had a pair of hits.

Smithville 20, Aberdeen 0

Aubrey Cox and Tucker Hood combined on the shutout. Peyton Blair, Chet Moffett, Chris Lockhart and Heath Noe each drove in a pair of runs.

Friday

Amory 3, Hamilton 0

Ryan Morgan threw the shutout, striking out 14 and allowing just one hit in the win.

The Panthers scored two in the first after Morgan singled and scored on a double by Aubrey Gillentine. Jackson Williams singled up the middle to score Gillentine from second and make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, it was nearly the same combination as Gillentine grabbed a two-out base hit, moved to third on a base hit by Gunnar Hall and scored on another RBI single by Williams.

Brady Davis struck out 6 in the loss for Hamilton.

Smithville 4, Hatley 0

Grant Johnson went four innings and struck out eight, while Dustin Moffett pitched the fifth on the combined shutout.

Moffett doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the first for a 1-0 lead. Chet Moffett scored on an error in the second, while Blayde Scott and Bradon Kimbrough added a sac fly and an RBI single respectively in the sixth.

Brock Kidd struck out three in the loss for Hatley.