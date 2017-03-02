Supervisor discussion touches on VFD truck maintenance and radios

ABERDEEN – A continuing conversation regarding maintenance responsibility of fire trucks and MSWIN radios was revived during the Feb. 22 board of supervisors meeting. In a previous meeting, questions arose regarding the county repaying expenses to Becker-Athens Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of fire truck batteries purchased out of its own funds during a holiday weekend.

“We’ve got 13 volunteer fire departments and we’ve got to treat everybody the same. We can’t do one thing for one department and not for the others. We need to clarify what the county is responsible for and what are the departments responsible for. If the county is going to purchase goods, it’s got to go through the county requisition system,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick about the process in general.

According to chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, an auditor questioned the county regarding third-party purchases.

Becker-Athens VFD Chief Doug Buchanan said the contract volunteer fire departments have with the county states the county is responsible for truck maintenance.

Ultimately, board attorney David Houston was asked to review the contracts to offer clarity.

In another volunteer fire department-related topic, discussion regarding MSWIN radios for the departments was reintroduced.

“The communication is pitiful,” Prairie-Darracott VFD Chief Carl Stahl said of the current system. “We’ve got some areas in Prairie where I can sit at Axiall and look straight at the tower and can key my radio and not hit that tower. We can show you how bad it is. We can walk right outside and key them up and if one of you has a heart attack, we wouldn’t have contact to get ahold of somebody unless we used a cell phone.”

Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker said an estimate to fix the current radio system would cost between $275,000 and $350,000.

Tucker asked for direction from the board if it wants to pursue a new fire truck for the year or purchase radios.

“I think it’s inevitable we’ve got to go to MSWIN,” Kirkpatrick said of the future of radio communication after encouraging board members to talk to Tucker about options.

Kirkpatrick suggested revisiting the issue during its third meeting in March.

Later in the meeting, the purchase of a new cooler to be used by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office sparked a wider discussion about county requisitions.

“When you’re buying vehicles, it needs to come in front of the board. For one thing, we’re going to do your budget and put vehicles in it but we need to know when you buy them,” Kirkpatrick told Sheriff Cecil Cantrell when he asked about the purchase of budgeted vehicles.

District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson added he’d like for more expensive items to come across the board table.

Mike Manning of Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance reported to the board he has spoken with representatives at Pioneer Community Hospital of Aberdeen and Merit Health Gilmore Memorial about a wellness plan for county employees, which could potentially mean incentives to use their wellness centers. The topic will be discussed further after he gets figures from Pioneer.

The board approved to amend the sheriff’s office budget to accommodate for an extra $2,800 for the remainder of the fiscal year to give Willie Lockett extra compensation to provide security at the Monroe County Justice Court.

Later in the meeting, District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism suggested charging the city of Amory $400 a month in exchange for its request to use the justice courtroom for its city court. The board approved a resolution to grant Amory permission contingent on associated paperwork.