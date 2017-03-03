Lenten luncheons combine reflection and fellowship
Churches in Aberdeen and Amory will continue a tradition in fellowship during the religious season leading up to Easter. Lenten luncheons have become a weekly offering in each town for those wanting a meal accompanied by a religious lesson.
For Aberdeen, First United Methodist Church will host Pam Rhea, deacon of St. John’s Episcopal Church, March 8. On March 15, First Presbyterian Church will host Dr. Terry Stubblefield of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
On March 22, Bro. Bubba Lollar of Southside Baptist Church will preach at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Jeff Kimberly of First Christian Church will preach March 29 at First Baptist Church. To conclude Aberdeen’s Lenten luncheon series, Bro. Dave Dowdy of First Baptist Church will preach at St. John’s Episcopal Church April 5.
A $5 donation is recommended at each church to offset the expenses. Each luncheon will be held on Wednesdays from 12:05 until 12:50 p.m.
On the north side of the county, Amory First United Methodist Church will begin the series March 7 with a lesson on Psalm 32. St. James United Methodist Church will follow March 14 with the focus on Psalm 121. On March 21, St. Helen’s Catholic Church will host, with First Presbyterian Church serving as the co-host, focusing on Psalm 95.
The discussion March 28 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church will be Psalm 23. On April 4, Meadowood Baptist Church will focus on Psalm 130. First Baptist Church will conclude Amory’s Lenten luncheon series April 11 with Psalm 118.
Amory’s series will be held on Tuesdays from 12 until 12:45 p.m.
