Saturation operation nets dozens of arrests

Multiple agencies converged on Aberdeen, Amory and parts of Monroe County Thursday in a tour de force to send a strong message to violators.

“It sent the message that there are eyes watching. They’ll have to move to another county or another state because we’re not going to tolerate drugs here,” said Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell. “We’re making our county the safest it can possibly be by strong law enforcement.”

Cantrell estimated more than 70 arrests were made with charges ranging from DUI to felony drug cases.

Roadblocks were set up close to 4 p.m. at entrances to Aberdeen, and officers canvased side streets making traffic stops. There were also numerous warrants served. The operation, assisted by a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics helicopter, later moved to Amory.

“It was definitely a positive thing. We were glad to see help with the local agencies, and I think we need more of it. It was definitely a help to Aberdeen – the more the merrier,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle.

As part of the saturation operation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department and MBN were joined with the Amory Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Alcohol Beverage Control.

