More vandalism reported at Amory storm shelters
AMORY – Mayor Brad Blalock issued a release last Wednesday via the city’s Facebook page to citizens asking again for their help to fight against vandalism at the city’s storm shelters. The latest damage was reported at the shelters located near the West Amory Community Center.
“The shelters located at the West Amory Community Center have seen two instances of significant damage within a month,” Blalock said. “The locks were damaged beyond repair and opened, so that the interior of the shelter was exposed to damage.”
In addition to damage, vulgar graffiti had to be removed or covered over by Amory firefighters who maintain the facilities.
“We have found benches turned over, litter inside, and the light bulbs don’t last any time before they’re broken out,” said firefighter Lee Wright.
The shelters are provided as a public service by the city to residents who may not have a safe place in which to shelter during severe weather.
“We are not interested in anyone getting into trouble,” Blalock said regarding the vandalism. “We would just ask that it stop. Storm shelters are there for the benefit and safety of citizens. When someone damages the locks or door knobs, it jeopardizes the welfare of citizens when the shelters are needed during a storm. This type vandalism has occurred numerous times. Thankfully, we have been able to get them cleaned and repaired and properly working prior to their use during a storm.”
After all, they are storm shelters and not bunkers for recreation.
The city will continue to maintain and operate the shelters but needs for citizens to exercise good stewardship of public property and promptly report any vandalism observed to the police.
