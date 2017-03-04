The war between the states of mind is just as divisive

Modern-day history books have taught us how division has formed the founding of these great United States and ultimately shaped its evolution ahead of the 20th Century.

Before the Pilgrims sailed across the Atlantic to land on Plymouth Rock, they had in their hearts and minds a different view than the church of England. As the decades passed, their descendants had in their hearts and minds different views than that of the British government and ultimately formed this great country following years of fighting the American Revolution.

Flash forward 100 years from that war’s beginning, and these great United States were ending a period of bloodshed between one another with the Civil War. More than 150 years later, those scars still remain by way of stereotypes against us modern-day southerners who would never condone slavery.

Just because we’re Mississippians doesn’t mean we should be stereotyped as being racists, regardless of our state’s low periods – incidents before many of our lifetimes.

There’s not nearly as much bloodshed or physical violence as years past with this nation’s current divisions, but it’s safe to say we are living in a footnote of future history books.

Whereas the Mason-Dixon Line still serves as the buffer zone between the north and the south, the average person doesn’t have to stray far from home to run into somebody ready to go to battle over politics.

We should’ve learned through our history books the lesson about how the War Between the States tore us apart. And now the current war between the states of our minds is doing it again. No southern towns are being burned, but hypothetical bridges are.

Think about it yourself. How many Facebook friends have you unfollowed (or thought about unfollowing) in the past several weeks? How many times has your blood pressure spiked about something political out of one of your acquaintance’s mouth? How many times have you wanted to put somebody you know on blast because they don’t agree with your political point of view? How many times have you gone out of your way to avoid somebody you know well due to different views?

None of us lived through Separatist struggle in the 1610s or through Union and Confederate strife of the 1860s, so we don’t know what it’s like to have an active role in those fights.

What political struggle have you personally been engaged in for the past couple of years that has truly altered your life?

For every single person who has complained about the current or outgoing administration of the nation, I’m fine with it in small doses if you voted in the elections. That one vote is your bullet in making a difference in the war of political ideologies. No war has ever been won by burning flags and effigies.

For every negative comment aimed at Obama, Hillary or Trump, you’re just shooting blanks and probably turning off somebody you know and maybe even care for on a personal level.

Personal division – it’s the stuff of ruined Thanksgiving dinners and what could have beens, and so begins another year of it. What good does it do?

There’s not much more land to explore and colonize, so we’re all stuck with each other and our differing conservative and liberal states of mind.

Smack talk is fun ahead of college game day to an extent, but smack talk can get old and obnoxious really quick. This jibber-jabber war between the states of mind has gotten old and obnoxious really quick.

To the ones who didn’t get your way in the election and the ones who did, this is democracy at work. To the ones saying the Electoral College doesn’t carry the same weight as the popular vote for the individual, blame it on the Constitution’s 12th Amendment, which dates back to 1804.

The most recent election was the fifth time in U.S. history when the elected president lost the popular vote, and those other four presidencies ultimately got us here.

Where you want to personally go from here in your life is completely up to you, but I guarantee spouting off political gripes or boasters isn’t going to get you there any faster. You’ve always had the right to pick your friends but consider what is more important – them or an all-out gripefest.