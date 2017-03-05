Merit Health Gilmore Memorial hosts heart healthy luncheon

AMORY – In conjunction with Heart Health Month in February, Merit Health Gilmore Memorial held a luncheon on Feb. 22 emphasizing heart health.

The large group of attendees at the luncheon was served a Greek salad with grilled chicken.

Gilmore Registered Dietitian/Certified Diabetes Educator Charlotte Baker talked to the group briefly about the Mediterranean Diet, which entails eating smaller meat portions and incorporating more fish and chicken into the diet.

“It helps to plan ahead and make meals for the week,” Baker said. “The Mediterranean Diet helps with a lot of different diseases but always check with your medical provider before starting any diet.”

Baker said people think it costs more to eat healthy, but farmers markets are a good choice for fresh vegetables. She also stated that frozen fruits and vegetables are good to eat and much better than canned. Baker said it is healthy to eat nuts for snacks or as toppings for salads.

The luncheon group was given various handouts related to eating heart healthy. In addition to the salad for lunch, there was a table filled with a variety of heart healthy foods for the group to sample. Recipes, other than the dips, were provided by Morrison Healthcare, which contracts with the hospital’s food and nutrition services department.

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

6 oz. Romaine lettuce

3 oz. grilled chicken breast

1 oz. pitted Kalamata olives

1 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

1 oz. sliced red bell peppers

2-3 pepperoncini peppers

2-3 cucumber slices

2 red onion slices

To assemble each salad, top greens with:

* 3 oz. sliced, grilled chicken breast

* 1 oz. olives

* 1 oz. feta cheese

* 1 oz. bell peppers

* 2-3 pepperoncini

* 2-3 cucumber slices

* 2 onion rings

* Note: The salads were served with individual portions of balsamic vinaigrette dressing. I did not receive a recipe for that, so this recipe will be my own.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

Salt

Fresh-ground pepper

Optional extras: spoonful of mustard, minced shallots, minced garlic, minced fresh herbs, teaspoon dried herbs, spoonful of honey or brown sugar.

Combine the olive oil and balsamic in a jam jar or other container with a good-sealing lid. Add a big pinch of salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Screw on the lid and shake vigorously. Dip a piece of lettuce into the vinaigrette and taste. Adjust the salt, pepper or the proportion of oil and vinegar to taste.

This vinaigrette will keep on the counter for several weeks (refrigerate if you added any fresh ingredients). The oil and vinegar will separate a few minutes after shaking — shake to recombine before dressing your salad.

Recipe Notes:

* Making more or less vinaigrette: Stick to a rough ratio of 3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar and scale up or down accordingly. Smaller amounts are easily whisked together in a small bowl and poured immediately over the salad.

Roasted Moroccan Chickpeas

1 – 15 oz. can garbanzo beans (chickpeas)

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. Moroccan spice blend

1/2 to 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Drain and rinse chickpeas and allow to dry on paper towels. Prepare Moroccan Spice Blend according to recipe. Toss beans with olive oil, seasoning blend and salt. Place on a sheet pan and roast in a 350-degree oven until dried and crunchy but not too hard, about 45 minutes. Toss a few times during cooking and watch closely to prevent burning. Cool and store at room temperature in a tightly sealed container.

Moroccan Spice Blend

2 1/8 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. coriander

1/2 tsp. plus 1/8 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. plus 1/8 tsp. dark brown sugar

3/4 tsp. allspice

3/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

3/4 tsp. black pepper

Mix all ingredients together. Place in a sealed container.

Portion size: 1 tsp.

Whole Grain Rice Salad

1- 1/4 cup whole grain rice (brown, red, wild, etc.)

2 – 2/3 Tbsp. sour cream

1 – 1/2 tsp. lime juice

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. sugar

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 – 2/3 Tbsp. olive oil

1/4 cup canned corn, drained

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

2 Tbsp. sliced green onions

1/2 jalapeno pepper, minced

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

1/2 avocado, cubed

1/2 cup sliced olives, as desired

Salt and pepper, as desired

Greek Spinach Dip

3 cups baby spinach, chopped

3 green onions, diced

2 tsp. fresh oregano, chopped

2 tsp. fresh basil, chopped

2 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

2 cups Greek yogurt

1 small jar pimento

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 to 1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. light mayonnaise

Combine all ingredients and stir well. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and overnight if possible. Serve with fresh veggies or wheat crackers.

Honey Yogurt Dip

2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 cup honey

1/2 – 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Combine all ingredients and stir to blend. Serve with fresh fruit including grapes, strawberries and apples.