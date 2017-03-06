Affordable health screenings coming to Amory

For the Monroe Journal

Residents living in and around Amory can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Meadowood Baptist Church, located at 1512 Hatley Road in Amory, will host this community event on March 28.

Screenings can check for:

* The level of plaque buildup in your arteries related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

* HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

* Diabetes risk

* Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

* Kidney and thyroid function and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.