 

Amory High School inducts record number to its national honor societies

By | 6:00 am | March 6, 2017 | News
Senior National Honor Society inductees were James Allen Bennett, Miley Huppert, Staci Fox, Ashley Simmons, Bess Shelton and Cameron Jones.

Senior National Honor Society inductees were
James Allen Bennett, Miley Huppert, Staci Fox, Ashley Simmons, Bess Shelton and Cameron Jones.

AMORY – Amory High School inducted 78 students into its National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society Feb. 13. This induction class entailed the largest number of students ever to be inducted into the honor societies at AHS.

ALICE ORTIZ/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYRJOURNAL.COM Senior National Technical Honor Society inductees are, front row, Miley Huppert, Jessica Davis, Kelby Howell, Emil Pierce, Kamryn McIntosh, Ashlee Parham, Millie-Grace Lafayette, Cameron Tubb, Bingjie Lian, Valerie Tickle, Brett Thornton, Bess Shelton, Sydney Jackson, Bailey Sanders and Madeline Dean. Back row, Leslie Esquivel, Sarah Hampton, Kamara Braylock, Jon-Isaac Cumberland, Gaitlin Williams, John Isaac Dale, Caleb Weaver, Jake Watson, Loran Lawson, Cameron Jones, Ethan Loden and Eli King.

ALICE ORTIZ/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYRJOURNAL.COM
Senior National Technical Honor Society inductees are, front row, Miley Huppert, Jessica Davis, Kelby Howell, Emil Pierce, Kamryn McIntosh, Ashlee Parham, Millie-Grace Lafayette, Cameron Tubb, Bingjie Lian, Valerie Tickle, Brett Thornton, Bess Shelton, Sydney Jackson, Bailey Sanders and Madeline Dean. Back row, Leslie Esquivel, Sarah Hampton, Kamara Braylock, Jon-Isaac Cumberland, Gaitlin Williams, John Isaac Dale, Caleb Weaver, Jake Watson, Loran Lawson, Cameron Jones, Ethan Loden and Eli King.

To become a member of the National Honor Society, a student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5. The four criteria for NHS are scholarships, leadership, service and character.
Students who are eligible for the National Technical Honor Society must be outstanding career and technical students of vocational education. They must have an overall GPA of 3.25 or above and have made a commitment to excellence and agree to uphold the NTHS Standards of Conduct.

Junior National Honor Society inductees were, front row, Braxi Standifer, Madelyn Schwalenberg, Grace Reeves, Brooke Pace, Georgi Pickle, Michaela Johnson, Catherine Tidwell, Kyra Nakagawa, Victoria Johnson, Patricia Stewart, Ny-Queral Walker and Kaleigh Wren. Back row, Sarah Stewart, Andrew Schmoock, Noah Swan, JJ Jernighan, Torrance McIntosh, Benjamin Leverett, Cameron Koehn, Max Smaglick and Aynslee Willis.

Junior National Honor Society inductees were, front row, Braxi Standifer, Madelyn Schwalenberg, Grace Reeves, Brooke Pace, Georgi Pickle, Michaela Johnson, Catherine Tidwell, Kyra Nakagawa, Victoria Johnson, Patricia Stewart, Ny-Queral Walker and Kaleigh Wren. Back row, Sarah Stewart, Andrew Schmoock, Noah Swan, JJ Jernighan, Torrance McIntosh, Benjamin Leverett, Cameron Koehn, Max Smaglick and Aynslee Willis.

Junior National Honor Society inductees were, front row, Kasey Gadow, Jasmine Conner, Raina Boggan, Sydney Griffith, Taylor Fields, Riley Crouch, Andrea Crosby and Farrah Fowlkes. Back row, Eli Black, Aiden Dickerson, Jaymes Harris, Ridge Flynt, Alex Box, Caleb Haney, Peyton Avery, Aaron Goldman and Aubrey Gillentine.

Junior National Honor Society inductees were, front row, Kasey Gadow, Jasmine Conner, Raina Boggan, Sydney Griffith, Taylor Fields, Riley Crouch, Andrea Crosby and Farrah Fowlkes. Back row, Eli Black, Aiden Dickerson, Jaymes Harris, Ridge Flynt, Alex Box, Caleb Haney, Peyton Avery, Aaron Goldman and Aubrey Gillentine.

Junior National Tech Honor Society inductees were, front row, Kasey Gadow, Alex Walls, Elizabeth Eubanks, Michaela Johnson, Olivia Turner, Sarah Stewart and Kyra Nakagawa. Back row, Benjamin Leverett, Parker Poole, TJ Wallace, Dylan Pannell, Jared Monaghan and Emmanuel Jones.

Junior National Tech Honor Society inductees were, front row, Kasey Gadow, Alex Walls, Elizabeth Eubanks, Michaela Johnson, Olivia Turner, Sarah Stewart and Kyra Nakagawa. Back row, Benjamin Leverett, Parker Poole, TJ Wallace, Dylan Pannell, Jared Monaghan and Emmanuel Jones.

About Alice Ortiz

View all posts by Alice Ortiz