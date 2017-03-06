Amory High School inducts record number to its national honor societies

AMORY – Amory High School inducted 78 students into its National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society Feb. 13. This induction class entailed the largest number of students ever to be inducted into the honor societies at AHS.

To become a member of the National Honor Society, a student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5. The four criteria for NHS are scholarships, leadership, service and character.

Students who are eligible for the National Technical Honor Society must be outstanding career and technical students of vocational education. They must have an overall GPA of 3.25 or above and have made a commitment to excellence and agree to uphold the NTHS Standards of Conduct.