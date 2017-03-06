 

Amory police make separate felon with a weapon arrests

By | 11:16 am | March 6, 2017 | News

Officers with the Amory Police Department responded to a business on Highway 278 E March 3 for a shoplifter call. The suspect was taken into custody and found to be in possession of metallic knuckles. Dylan Cayson, 23, of Amory was charged with misdemeanor charges as well, as a felony charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is also wanted by and being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will have a bond set later by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.

In a separate case, APD officers responded to a disturbance call March 4 on 7th Street S. When officers arrived, they located Paula Lockhart, 40, of Amory to be in possession of a rifle. Lockhart is on house arrest. She was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. She is being housed at Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and awaiting a bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. She is also being held for MDOC.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
