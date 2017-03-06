Amory police make separate felon with a weapon arrests
Officers with the Amory Police Department responded to a business on Highway 278 E March 3 for a shoplifter call. The suspect was taken into custody and found to be in possession of metallic knuckles. Dylan Cayson, 23, of Amory was charged with misdemeanor charges as well, as a felony charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is also wanted by and being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will have a bond set later by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.
In a separate case, APD officers responded to a disturbance call March 4 on 7th Street S. When officers arrived, they located Paula Lockhart, 40, of Amory to be in possession of a rifle. Lockhart is on house arrest. She was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. She is being housed at Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and awaiting a bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. She is also being held for MDOC.
