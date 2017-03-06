Hamilton man charged with B&E, grand larceny
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:06 am | March 6, 2017 | News
HAMILTON - Robert E. Kelley, 34, was arrested on March 4 and charged with B&E and Grand Larceny. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
