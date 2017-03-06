 

Hamilton man charged with B&E, grand larceny

HAMILTON - Robert E. Kelley, 34, was arrested on March 4 and charged with B&E 
and Grand Larceny.  He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center 
awaiting arraignment.
