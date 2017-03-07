Aberdeen School Board meeting highlights accomplishments

ABERDEEN – The Feb. 23 Aberdeen School Board meeting opened with acknowledgements of two particular students but ended with acknowledgements of student growth throughout the district.

“Last month, we began our meeting by celebrating teachers but we’re starting this meeting celebrating students,” said Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee.

Belle-Shivers Middle School eighth-grader Lillian Ratliff was recognized for winning the Monroe County Spelling Bee, and Aberdeen High School senior Jasmine Boyd was recognized for placing third in a math and science competition at the Mississippi University for Women.

“She personifies everything we want in our students,” said AHS Principal Cloyd Garth Jr. “She brought home a $4,000 scholarship for each year of college.”

Later in the meeting, Angie Irvin, executive director of academics and planning, updated the board on progress monitoring of students.

The data, based on Star and Renaissance Early Learning assessments, showed increases in growth points at each school in the district.

At Belle-Shivers Middle School, for example, growth points equated to what is a B.

“I’d like to commend each administrator and ask for them to commend their teachers. As used to say, there’s no monkey business,” Irvin said. “I recently led a couple of parents on a tour through a couple of schools, and they noticed nobody stopped what they were doing. They noticed the teachers never stopped teaching.”

Led by stated observations by school board member Patrick Lockett, other board members chimed in with how impressed they are after visiting schools.

“Earlier we recognized two students, and they’re certainly representative of the whole school district. As a district, we are moving forward,” Curlee said.

The next school board meeting is March 22 at noon at the district’s resource center.