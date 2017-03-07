Application cycle begins for 2017 SMCCF grants

The South Monroe County Community Fund is accepting grant applications through March 30 for nonprofit organizations and teachers for its 2017 grants, which will be awarded June 8.

“We encourage teachers with innovative classroom efforts and any nonprofit to apply. It’s open to those from Aberdeen and Hamilton, since we cover the south part of the county,” said SMCCF chairperson Kathy Seymour.

Previous recipients of grants include garden clubs, the Bukka White Blues Festival, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

People may access grant applications from www.createfoundation.com. Applications can be found on the South Monroe County page through the Community Affiliates tab at the top of the page. Applications can be mailed to SMCCF, P.O. Box 402, Aberdeen, MS 39730.