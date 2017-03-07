Application cycle begins for 2017 SMCCF grants
The South Monroe County Community Fund is accepting grant applications through March 30 for nonprofit organizations and teachers for its 2017 grants, which will be awarded June 8.
“We encourage teachers with innovative classroom efforts and any nonprofit to apply. It’s open to those from Aberdeen and Hamilton, since we cover the south part of the county,” said SMCCF chairperson Kathy Seymour.
Previous recipients of grants include garden clubs, the Bukka White Blues Festival, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
People may access grant applications from www.createfoundation.com. Applications can be found on the South Monroe County page through the Community Affiliates tab at the top of the page. Applications can be mailed to SMCCF, P.O. Box 402, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Amory Municipal Library observing new hours March 1, 2017
- Presley alerts public of grandparents scam March 2, 2017
- More vandalism reported at Amory storm shelters March 3, 2017
- Lenten luncheons combine reflection and fellowship March 3, 2017
- Saturation operation nets dozens of arrests March 3, 2017
- MCSO makes separate arrests March 7, 2017
- Monroe County bridge among those on statewide closure list March 7, 2017
- Application cycle begins for 2017 SMCCF grants March 7, 2017
- Aberdeen School Board meeting highlights accomplishments March 7, 2017
- Amory police make separate felon with a weapon arrests March 6, 2017
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...