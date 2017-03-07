 

MCSO makes separate arrests

By | 12:52 pm | March 7, 2017 | News

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Bernard Barnes, 47, of Amory was arrested on March 3, 2017 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and fleeing. Bond was set at 25,000.
Michael Hoyal Cooper, 46, of Amory was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent. Bond was set at 15,000.
Elizabeth A. Gasper, 36, of Aberdeen was arrested on March 2 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at 5,000.
Jessie Deshaun Pargo, 34, of Aberdeen was arrested on March 2 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearm possession by a felon. Bond was set at 30,000.
Daniel F. Jones, 37, of Amory was arrested on March 3, 2017 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at 10,000.
Dustin Wade Szerkins, 18, of Amory was arrested on March 2 and charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at 25,000.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen