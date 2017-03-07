MCSO makes separate arrests
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Bernard Barnes, 47, of Amory was arrested on March 3, 2017 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and fleeing. Bond was set at 25,000.
Michael Hoyal Cooper, 46, of Amory was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent. Bond was set at 15,000.
Elizabeth A. Gasper, 36, of Aberdeen was arrested on March 2 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at 5,000.
Jessie Deshaun Pargo, 34, of Aberdeen was arrested on March 2 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearm possession by a felon. Bond was set at 30,000.
Daniel F. Jones, 37, of Amory was arrested on March 3, 2017 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at 10,000.
Dustin Wade Szerkins, 18, of Amory was arrested on March 2 and charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at 25,000.
