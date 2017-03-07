Monroe County bridge among those on statewide closure list

ABERDEEN – Word from Jackson went statewide last week about the Federal Highway Administration closing 100 bridges on non-state highways across Mississippi. Pre-board of supervisors meeting discussion March 6 indicated Monroe County has a bridge on that list.

Supervisors approved an emergency resolution requesting assistance from Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District (TRVWMD) to remove, replace pilings and reset the bridge over Tadpole Creek on Greenbriar Road.

“We’re shutting the road down today,” Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay said Monday. “It’s a 500-vehicle per day road.”

Clay hopes the rehabilitation work will be complete within 10 working days after work begins.

“We’re trying to get it started as early as possible but anticipate it to start Monday,” Clay said.

The county ordered steel pilings for the project through an emergency purchase order to replace wood pilings supporting the concrete bridge. Additionally, supervisors approved a resolution requesting funds of a local nature for TRVWMD to provide rip rap for the project.

The timing of the multiple bridge closures coincides with a bill passed in the Mississippi House regarding Internet retailers to collect 7-percent tax on items sold to people in the state. The bill, which was expected to generate $100 million annually for the state, died in the Mississippi Senate. The bill would have designated the funds for transportation work.