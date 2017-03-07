Monroe County bridge among those on statewide closure list
ABERDEEN – Word from Jackson went statewide last week about the Federal Highway Administration closing 100 bridges on non-state highways across Mississippi. Pre-board of supervisors meeting discussion March 6 indicated Monroe County has a bridge on that list.
Supervisors approved an emergency resolution requesting assistance from Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District (TRVWMD) to remove, replace pilings and reset the bridge over Tadpole Creek on Greenbriar Road.
“We’re shutting the road down today,” Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay said Monday. “It’s a 500-vehicle per day road.”
Clay hopes the rehabilitation work will be complete within 10 working days after work begins.
“We’re trying to get it started as early as possible but anticipate it to start Monday,” Clay said.
The county ordered steel pilings for the project through an emergency purchase order to replace wood pilings supporting the concrete bridge. Additionally, supervisors approved a resolution requesting funds of a local nature for TRVWMD to provide rip rap for the project.
The timing of the multiple bridge closures coincides with a bill passed in the Mississippi House regarding Internet retailers to collect 7-percent tax on items sold to people in the state. The bill, which was expected to generate $100 million annually for the state, died in the Mississippi Senate. The bill would have designated the funds for transportation work.
Related Posts
- Supervisors approve TRVWMD resolutions
- E911 director advises against travel
- Supervisors take beginning steps for new airport advisory committee board structure
- Joint effort helps fund Fairways Drive bridge project at golf course
- Supervisors extend burn ban through November
- Supervisors accept sale of bonds for road project
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Amory Municipal Library observing new hours March 1, 2017
- Presley alerts public of grandparents scam March 2, 2017
- More vandalism reported at Amory storm shelters March 3, 2017
- Lenten luncheons combine reflection and fellowship March 3, 2017
- Saturation operation nets dozens of arrests March 3, 2017
- MCSO makes separate arrests March 7, 2017
- Monroe County bridge among those on statewide closure list March 7, 2017
- Application cycle begins for 2017 SMCCF grants March 7, 2017
- Aberdeen School Board meeting highlights accomplishments March 7, 2017
- Amory police make separate felon with a weapon arrests March 6, 2017
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...