Chamber leadership series fosters community and economic growth
A four-session series offered through the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is intended to develop leadership skills and build on community and economic development. The chairman’s committee on leadership, which is open to employees of chamber-member entities, begins March 29 with a workshop focusing on personality profiles and management.
“We’ve got to foster growth and development through the community and engage several different people. The challenge comes from so many people being so busy. I think there’s a desire to give back but when it comes to community and economic development, people are tapped out between school, church and the ballfield,” said chamber director Skip Scaggs.
The leadership series, which will also focus on government, transportation, economic and workforce development, education and healthcare, will help participants understand opportunities and challenges and approach them with a deeper understanding.
“With the first session, personality profiles are the baseline. Anytime you work in groups, it’s important to understand where people are coming from, and it helps group dynamics. At the end of the program, we look to have people with not just exposure but some knowledgeable expertise. They can chime in on discussions and articulate why we do what we do.
“We have a need to cultivate the next generation of leaders and hope to have a broad and diverse representation. We want to step in the direction of who could lead this community in the next five to 15 years,” Scaggs said.
The first session, which carries a $60 fee for cost recovery, will be held from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Foundation in Amory. Additional workshops are free 90-minute sessions that will alternate between Aberdeen and Amory.
The deadline for the first session is March 8, and people can register online at www.gomonroe.org or call 369-6488 or 256-7194 for more information.
Ray Van Dusen
