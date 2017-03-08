Qualifying ends to county’s municipal elections

The qualifying deadline to run for office in several Monroe County municipalities ended March 3 at 5 p.m. So begins campaign season leading up to the May 2 primary election.

In Amory, incumbent Mayor Brad Blalock is unopposed for his seat. For chief of police, incumbent Ronnie Bowen will face Tony Coxey. Incumbent Tyrone James will face retiring Amory City Clerk Lee Barnett, Jim Krieg and Joe McGonagill for the alderman-at-large seat. For the Ward 1 alderman seat, incumbent Buddy Carlisle will face off against Jennifer Fines.

For Ward 2 alderman, John Edward Darden will face Edsel Ford Hampton. For Ward 3, incumbent Tony Poss will face Stephanie Whitfield. In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Glen Bingham will face Art Gentry and Robert Dykes.

Dykes is the only candidate running Republican in the Amory election.

In Nettleton, incumbent Mayor Mem Riley will face Nathan Moore. For the chief of police race, Joseph Beasley, Kenny Guess, Gary Monaghan and Sandford Harris will take the seat of retiring chief of police A.D. Heard.

The Alderman-at-large race will feature incumbent Kirk Lindsey and Thomas Adams.

For Hatley, the only difference with the present board is Deborah Johnson will take the place of Gary Johnson for the Ward 1 alderman seat. Mayor George King and aldermen Robert Ausbon, Joe Benton, Sandra Vaughan and Sarah Morgan will retain their seats.

For the Ward 1 alderman race, Mike Fulco and Levi Lee will face each other. For Ward 2, Mark Burroughs will face Jeff Finch and G.C. Rhudy for the alderman seat. In the Ward 3 alderman race, incumbent Iry L. Gladney will face Marty A. Langley. The Ward 4 alderman race will feature incumbent Larry Guess and Daniel Lee.

In Smithville, incumbent Mayor Gregg Kennedy will face Earl Wayne Cowley.

Those running for the town’s five alderman seats are incumbents, Joyce Avery, Jim Herren, Johnny Snow and Jimmy Dabbs, facing Brenda Collums, Nancy Bishop, Renee Seales, and Sheila Bennett. Gilbert Addington withdrew from the race.

May 16 is the primary runoff election day.