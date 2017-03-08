Qualifying ends to county’s municipal elections
The qualifying deadline to run for office in several Monroe County municipalities ended March 3 at 5 p.m. So begins campaign season leading up to the May 2 primary election.
In Amory, incumbent Mayor Brad Blalock is unopposed for his seat. For chief of police, incumbent Ronnie Bowen will face Tony Coxey. Incumbent Tyrone James will face retiring Amory City Clerk Lee Barnett, Jim Krieg and Joe McGonagill for the alderman-at-large seat. For the Ward 1 alderman seat, incumbent Buddy Carlisle will face off against Jennifer Fines.
For Ward 2 alderman, John Edward Darden will face Edsel Ford Hampton. For Ward 3, incumbent Tony Poss will face Stephanie Whitfield. In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Glen Bingham will face Art Gentry and Robert Dykes.
Dykes is the only candidate running Republican in the Amory election.
In Nettleton, incumbent Mayor Mem Riley will face Nathan Moore. For the chief of police race, Joseph Beasley, Kenny Guess, Gary Monaghan and Sandford Harris will take the seat of retiring chief of police A.D. Heard.
The Alderman-at-large race will feature incumbent Kirk Lindsey and Thomas Adams.
For Hatley, the only difference with the present board is Deborah Johnson will take the place of Gary Johnson for the Ward 1 alderman seat. Mayor George King and aldermen Robert Ausbon, Joe Benton, Sandra Vaughan and Sarah Morgan will retain their seats.
For the Ward 1 alderman race, Mike Fulco and Levi Lee will face each other. For Ward 2, Mark Burroughs will face Jeff Finch and G.C. Rhudy for the alderman seat. In the Ward 3 alderman race, incumbent Iry L. Gladney will face Marty A. Langley. The Ward 4 alderman race will feature incumbent Larry Guess and Daniel Lee.
In Smithville, incumbent Mayor Gregg Kennedy will face Earl Wayne Cowley.
Those running for the town’s five alderman seats are incumbents, Joyce Avery, Jim Herren, Johnny Snow and Jimmy Dabbs, facing Brenda Collums, Nancy Bishop, Renee Seales, and Sheila Bennett. Gilbert Addington withdrew from the race.
May 16 is the primary runoff election day.
Related Posts
- Blalock, Griffith in Amory mayoral runoff
- Final list of Monroe County qualifiers
- County municipalities gear up for 2013 elections
- Voters in Amory, Nettleton head to the polls Tuesday, starting election season
- Candidates Begin Qualification Process for Amory Municipal Elections
- New playground in the works for West Amory
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Closing the book : Family reflects on life and times of Ed Northington as his business comes to an end March 8, 2017
- Supervisor discussion touches on VFD truck maintenance and radios March 2, 2017
- Amory High School inducts record number to its national honor societies March 6, 2017
- Hamilton man charged with B&E, grand larceny March 6, 2017
- Amory police make separate felon with a weapon arrests March 6, 2017
- Qualifying ends to county’s municipal elections March 8, 2017
- Rotary Club names firefighter and police officer of the year March 8, 2017
- Closing the book : Family reflects on life and times of Ed Northington as his business comes to an end March 8, 2017
- Chamber leadership series fosters community and economic growth March 8, 2017
- MCSO makes separate arrests March 7, 2017
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...