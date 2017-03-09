Aberdeen officials crunch financial numbers through work session
ABERDEEN – A work session among city officials March 1 sparked discussion on potential raises, city finances and filling a position in the Aberdeen Electric Department that will be vacant March 14 following Brian Sanders’ exit from working for the city.
Mayor Maurice Howard presented a candidate with 21 years of experience with Tombigbee Electric Power Association for consideration, and conversation followed regarding pay. The issue was expected to be discussed at the March 7 board of aldermen meeting. Howard wanted someone in place to oversee the electric department’s outside operations ahead of Sanders’ last day.
Originally introduced in the Feb. 21 aldermen meeting, Howard revived discussion about potential raises for 12 full-time sanitation, five street and seven water department employees.
“I’ve always thought people don’t get paid enough around here but I just don’t know if you have the money,” said city attorney Bob Faulks.
The proposed funding source is approximately $20,000 remaining in retired street department head Lee Cooper’s salary for the rest of the fiscal year. Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Tohona Larthridge later stated her desire to not fill one position recently left vacant at park and rec. and use the remaining funds for her employees’ raises.
Public works director Richard Boone said it’s aggravating for employees to be underpaid and not have efficient equipment.
“We expect them to do a high-quality job with low-standard equipment – that hurts a man,” Boone said. “What can we do to show them something? I think this is an opportunity. It’s not like we’re pulling something out of the blue; it’s already allocated.”
City comptroller Karen Crump updated those present, including Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing and Ward 4 Alderman Brunson Odom, of the city’s expenditures versus anticipated revenues from Oct. 1, 2016 to Jan. 31.
“Just because an expense is put in the budget doesn’t mean you have to spend it because it’s just a good guestimate. On the revenue side of the budget, it’s the same thing; it’s what we anticipate. Keep in mind if you do not receive all the revenues that are budgeted, we’re in the hole, so you want to try to cut back as much as you can,” Crump said. “All in all, we’re doing fairly well but we’ve got to look down the road. It’s just something to keep your eye on.”
Several expenditures such as more employee physicals because of turnovers, additional professional services and equipment maintenance are off target, and some expenses have already exceeded 50 percent of their budgets.
On the revenue end, most of the property tax collections have come in during January and February.
“Sales tax right now is kind of on point but with the closing of the Mexican restaurant and Terry’s Discount, I feel like we won’t reach that goal,” Crump said.
