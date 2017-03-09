Lady Panthers’ comeback at state falls just short

JACKSON – The Amory Lady Panthers rallied from being down by double digits with a fourth-quarter comeback in the Class 4A quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament, but their game-winning shot was blocked in the closing minutes as West Lauderdale came away with the 41-39 win.

“We had a great comeback there at the end. I think we had a lot of nerves,” Amory coach Paula Wax said. “You could tell that in the first quarter how they were playing. We had never done it before, and they were intimidated. I think they settled down more towards the end, saw that time was running out and started to play like they normally play.”

The two teams were tied at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. The Lady Knights scored first, but Kaleigh Wren answered with a basket for Amory to tie the game. Victoria Hale drained a three-pointer after another West Lauderdale bucket, and Madison Wax followed her with a layup.

Wren scored another three points late in the quarter for Amory, but West Lauderdale’s Maggie Wooldridge tied the game at 10-all to close the first.

The Lady Knights opened the second with back-to-back buckets to take a 14-10 lead. Amory answered with a basket by Lauren Haynes and a trey by Moenae Dunlap to push back ahead at 15-14, but West Lauderdale ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to go up 19-15 at the half.

The third quarter proved to be Amory’s kryptonite as the Lady Knights once again opened with back-to-back baskets to go up by eight. Dunlap ended the scoring drought for Amory with a free throw, and Hale followed her with a two-point basket.

A quick 6-0 run by the Lady Knights, however, stretched the lead to 11 points before Haynes answered for Amory. An old-fashioned three-point play by Dashea Hunt gave West Lauderdale its largest lead of the game at 33-20, but Hale started Amory’s comeback by ending the third quarter with another three-pointer.

“There were a couple of things that were happening there in the third,” Wax said. “One girl kept blocking Moenae’s outside shot, and that was a confidence killer. They kind of outworked us a little bit there. They pressed our guards so much that they couldn’t get the ball to Kaleigh. Our guards didn’t play as well as they normally do. They didn’t handle the pressure as well and weren’t as used to that physicalness. They were a little more physical than teams we have played in the past.”

After a West Lauderdale bucket to open the fourth, Dunlap sent the momentum Amory’s way by taking a steal to the hoop. Charkayla French made one of two at the free-throw line, then Dunlap scored five straight points, including a three to cut the lead to four points. Wren completed the Lady Panthers’ 10-0 run with an easy layup to trail by just two at 35-33.

The Lady Knights went to the line for two points, but the Lady Panthers tied the game at 37-all with a basket by Hale and a pair of free throws by Dunlap. West Lauderdale pushed back ahead with a free throw.

Amory took its first lead since early in the second quarter on another Dunlap basket to go up 39-37. The Lady Knights answered, then a turnover with 18 seconds to go and West Lauderdale’s subsequent free throw proved to be the Lady Panthers’ undoing.

Hale heaved up a three-point shot to try to tie the game in the closing seconds, but it was blocked.

“Vicky hit a big shot near the end, and Moenae had a couple of big baskets,” Wax said. “That last turnover was big though. We had practiced that situation at the end a lot. She (Hale) was just supposed to get her shot off and draw the foul, and they didn’t call it.”

Dunlap tied as the game’s leading scorer with 13 points, while Hale added 10 and Wren scored 9 for the Lady Panthers. Mallory Thompson was West Lauderdale’s leading scorer with 13, while Wooldridge added 12 points.

The Lady Panthers lose three seniors in Hale, Dunlap and French, but return three starters next season.

“I think hopefully we’ll be back again next year,” Wax said. “I certainly think we have the potential to be there.”