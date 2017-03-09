Lady Tigers drop close one to Pontotoc

NETTLETON – Pontotoc pitcher KK Ivy stumped the Nettleton Lady Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Nettleton was held hitless until the fifth inning, then couldn’t push the key run across in the top of the seventh as they were handed a 3-2 loss to the Lady Warriors.

“We’ve had a bad week,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “I don’t know where our offense has gone. We’re timid and not aggressive. I’m not really sure what they’re looking for. It’s almost like they’re hoping someone else will do it for them right now, but that’s not the Nettleton way. I need some kids to step up and in a hurry.”

Pontotoc scored its lone run of the first six innings in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Makenzie Lane to score Jessica Lewellen, who opened the game with a walk.

Both teams went down in order until the top of the fourth when the Lady Warriors threatened after hits by Lane and Mary Kate Butler and a walk to Ivy, but Kylie Leach got a fielder’s choice to short to get out of the jam. They had a runner in scoring position in the fifth when Jaydn Spears drew a walk and was sacrificed over to second, but a fly ball to right and a grounder to short kept the score 1-0.

Pontotoc pitcher Ivy was throwing a no-hitter until the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Tigers finally got their bats going a little. Leach drew a walk leading off, and Briana Holland grabbed the first hit with a bunt single.

Katie Grace Payne followed her with the big hit of the afternoon, a two-run double over the center fielder to put Nettleton up 2-1.

That lead held up until the top of the seventh when Pontotoc pushed back ahead. In the sixth, Bailey Mooreman singled, but Claire Oswalt threw her out at second. In the seventh, Taylor Russell reached on an error with one out, and Spears followed her with a base hit. Lewellen scored them both when she tripled to the wall in center for a 3-2 Lady Warriors’ lead.

“I told them that we played great defense the whole game,” Kidd said. “Our defense was really good today, and then we got a bad break right there, a routine fly ball to center, and she falls down. But if we’re hitting, we can have mishaps like that. When you’re not putting the ball in play, a slip like that costs you. Right now, we’re not getting it done, and we need to figure it out.”

Nettleton threatened in the bottom of the inning when Holland singled with one out and moved to second on an error in right field. Danielle McCord drew a walk to put two on with one out, but Pontotoc held on for the win after a strikeout and a pop up to second.

Leach took the tough luck loss for Nettleton as she scattered seven hits.