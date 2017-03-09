Panthers, Noles tie in pitching duel at county tourney

SMITHVILLE – Amory’s Aubrey Gillentine and Smithville’s Blayde Scott made sure that no one could light up the scoreboard last Monday night at the Monroe County Tournament.

The two combined for 26 strikeouts – 14 from Gillentine, 12 from Scott – and each allowed just one hit as their teams battled to a scoreless tie in six innings.

“The Amory kid (Gillentine) is a great pitcher. He’s going to go D1,” Smithville coach Jamie Russell said. “Blayde threw a great game, and he went out there and battled. He went toe-to-toe with a kid who’s going to sign Division 1, who had a perfect game going. We broke that up in the last inning, and that’s what I tell them is to compete, give yourselves a chance at the end, and we did that.”

The Panthers had one of their best chances to score in the top of the first. Jake Kirkpatrick drew a walk leading off and stole second. With one out, Aubrey Gillentine was intentionally walked, then Gunnar Hall drew a free pass behind him. Scott got out of the jam by striking out the side.

In the top of the third, Kirkpatrick drew a walk again, and Ryan Morgan grabbed Amory’s lone hit of the night, but one runner was erased on the base paths, and Scott struck out another two to keep the game scoreless.

They threatened again in the fourth on a walk to Jackson Williams and Jake Williams being hit by a pitch, but a failed squeeze play resulted in an out at home.

Gillentine kept a perfect game going through the fifth, recording all but three outs via the strikeout.

Smithville’s lone opportunity to score came in the bottom of the sixth. Heath Noe reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout, then Dustin Moffett singled to right for Smithville’s lone hit.

Gillentine kept the game scoreless with his 14th strikeout of the night.

Smithville 6, Hamilton 1

Hamilton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Nate Tipton hit a one-out triple to the wall in right center and scored on Jayce Evans’ grounder to third.

The Noles tied the game in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases on walks to Chris Lockhart, Peyton Blair and Heath Noe. Dustin Moffett drove in a run with a fielder’s choice. They took the lead in the third on an RBI double by Stuart Coggins and an RBI single by Jared Johnson.

Coggins had the second big hit of the night in the fourth, a two-run homer for his first long ball of the season. Blair drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

“I told them before the game that I had to have some kids step up and be productive in big spots,” Russell said. “They did that. Our pitching has been great so far. We know hitting will always be behind this time of the year. That’s why I wanted to play a lot this week.”

Jared Johnson held the Lions to two hits and struck out 10 in the win.

Amory 9, Hatley 0

Amory took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Aubrey Gillentine and Gunnar Hall hit back-to-back singles, and Jackson Williams drove in the first run with a base hit.

They padded the lead with five runs in the second. Jake Kirkpatrick drove in the first run with a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Morgan followed him with an RBI single, then Gillentine reached on an error to bring in another run. Hall doubled to center, and Jackson Williams added his second RBI single of the game to make it 6-0.

The Panthers added two more in the third on RBI singles by Morgan and Ryan Ray.

Jake Williams picked up the win, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Blake Goodin had three of Hatley’s four hits. Morgan, Gillentine, Hall, Jackson Williams and Cooper Jones all had multiple hits for the Panthers.