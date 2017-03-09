Presley pitches supervisors’ support of step in expanded natural gas service

ABERDEEN – Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley appeared before the board of supervisors March 6 asking for its support of a resolution to Mississippi’s House of Representatives and Senate requesting authorization and empowerment through legislation for North Mississippi Natural Gas District to construct, expand and operate distribution in certain parts of the county.

“The North Mississippi Natural Gas District is based in Mantachie and is a political subdivision. If it passes, this could provide natural gas to 500 new customers down Highway 371 to Highway 6 and going towards Nettleton,” said Presley, who added he had worked with District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson for the attempt.

Presley said the approved resolution from county officials is the first of several steps to make it a reality.

Monroe County 911 employee Renee Chandler requested for the board to consider bereavement leave for county employees. She didn’t realize the county didn’t offer it until she recently lost a family member.

“Even though it’s not required, I think it’s overlooked. It’s hard enough going through a loss,” Chandler said.

The county employee handbook states employees can take as many as three days sick leave for the loss of an immediate family member.

“We certainly hear what you’re saying and will review our handbook and look at it,” board president Billy Kirkpatrick told her.

In the process of approving an order receiving homestead exemption applications, discussion followed about the tax exemptions in general. According to Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer, the county hasn’t been fully reimbursed for what it doesn’t collect due to homestead exemptions.

Board attorney David Houston updated supervisors about the process in negotiating, drafting and preparing fire protection services and fire truck lease agreements with the county’s volunteer fire departments.

“The contract in effect predates this board. With the two agreements, I’ve tried to harmonize them. The previous fire services contract had a $5,000 supplemental for each department, which is out of date since we now have $10,000 broken in two $5,000 payments,” Houston said.

Houston requested input for a threshold amount for what the individual fire departments would be responsible for in terms of truck maintenance and what the county will undertake.

Kirkpatrick suggested for county fire coordinator Terry Tucker and county administrator Evan Adams to discuss the matter and report back to the board of supervisors.

Boozer acknowledged the county’s auditor was pleased with the 2016 audit, which is the first one to be completed in the state.

In other business, the board approved a resolution providing for and approving the cure of any defaults under a certain lease agreement with Pioneer Health Services, in regards to Pioneer Community Hospital of Aberdeen. The same resolution extends the terms of the lease to 10 years from the date a bankruptcy order is made.

“This is not a sale of the underlying physical plant facility but the personal property and leaseholder rights,” Houston said.

The board also approved a resolution to declare April 14, Good Friday, as a legal holiday in lieu of April 24, Confederate Memorial Day.

During supervisor input, District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism expressed how the county barn on Highway 8 in Aberdeen needs roof work.